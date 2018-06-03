Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:52 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: With Business Heating Up, Georgia’s Smokehouse Adds Second Truck

Armada Wine and Beer Merchants coming to State Street, Pickle Room opens downtown and PacWest Bancorp declares quarterly cash dividend

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 7, 2013 | 7:36 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Business at Georgia’s Smokehouse Food Truck has heated up so much that the mobile vendor has added a second truck to its fleet.

Georgia’s Smokehouse has earned a minor cult following since debuting in Santa Barbara in March, serving up gourmet barbecue at a variety of locations between Solvang and Carpinteria at lunchtime and for special events.

The food truck announced the addition of a second identical vehicle this month, marked in the same signature black and red.

A second truck will allow Georgia’s Smokehouse to cater more private parties, corporate events and other types of celebrations, while the original vehicle will continue making regular stops at Telegraph Brewing Co., Carr Winery, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and many more.

New Wine Bar Coming to State Street

Armada Wine and Beer Merchants is going into space at 1129-A State St.

Owners Jaime Heer and Tucker Huget have applied for a liquor-sale license at the location in San Marcos Courtyard, which used to house Shine Blow Dry Bar.

No exact opening date was known this week, although the business’ Facebook page says it’s coming “soon.”

Pickle Room Opens on Canon Perdido

Father and son Bob and Clay Lovejoy worked for nearly a year to revamp and reopen one of Santa Barbara’s classic cocktail lounges, which was unveiled last month as the Pickle Room at 126 E. Canon Perdido St.

The bar is next door to Three Pickles Deli + Sub, which the Lovejoys own and have earned success with so far.

The location at 126 E. Canon Perdido was once Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens, a legendary family-owned and operated restaurant and lounge from 1947 until 2006 under the Chung family.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp announced this week that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per common share.

The cash dividend is payable on Nov. 29 to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 18.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with $6.6 billion in assets as of Sept. 30 and one wholly owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank, which has branches throughout California and in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

Pacific Western also provides working capital financing and equipment leasing to growing companies located throughout the United States.

VG Life Sciences Announces New Study

Santa Barbara-based VG Life Sciences, Inc., a publicly traded biotechnology company, has announced a new pre-clinical study to continue its focus on developing treatments for patients suffering autoimmune and infectious diseases.

VG Life Sciences Inc. has contracted ITR Laboratories Canada Inc. to perform FDA IND enabling animal safety studies with its patented peptide VG1177, which prevents the survival of pro-inflammatory cells under conditions where inflammation is unwanted.

The studies will address the optimum route of administration and will provide key toxicological, pharmacological, genotoxicological and toxicokinetic data.

“These animal safety studies mark an important step in advancing VG1177 from technology to treatment, and will provide key safety data in support of our coming clinical trials,” said Dr. Karen Newell Rogers, who invented VG1177.

Results from the studies are expected to conclude by July 2014.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

