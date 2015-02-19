BizHawk: Goleta’s Nikka Fish Market & Grill Opens in Lompoc

Pace Food + Drink owners sell location and hope to find new spot for restaurant, Aligned Pilates Studio opens and Mitch Massey joins Halsell Builders

Goleta’s Nikka Fish Market & Grill has opened a second location in Lompoc, tweaking a fresh-fish concept cultivated by the same locals who own Sushi Teri restaurant.

Nikka Fish Enterprise had a soft opening last Thursday at 825 North H St. in Lompoc to a warm reception thus far, according to manager Dikran Ohanian.

The original Nikka Fish Market & Grill opened at 5722 Calle Real two years ago under owners (Laxman and Keiko) who bought Santa Barbara’s Sushi Teri nearly 20 years ago. That restaurant now has five locations, including one in Lompoc.

The Lompoc Nikka Fish Enterprise differs from the original because it offers casual sit-down dining instead of over-the-counter service, along with 15 craft beers on tap, an oyster bar and plans to host live entertainment.

Ohanian said a third Nikka Fish (owned by a franchisee) opened in Pasadena six months ago, and the restaurant has plans for further expansion.

“We’ll see how Lompoc does,” he said. “I’m very excited about this concept here. We have a little bit of everything.”

Pace Food + Drink Closes

The owners of Pace Food + Drink, who gained national attention when they tried to give away the restaurant at 413 State St. in a contest, have sold the location in anticipation of finding another spot to reopen.

Owners Jeff and Kim Snyder called off that contest in May 2014 due to “unforeseen circumstances” and have since sold the location, not the restaurant. They were going to give Pace away after discovering their two sons didn’t want to take over the family business.

“My wife and I didn't want to continue at the State Street location and have been looking to relocate to a smaller more manageable space off State St.,” Snyder said in an email. "We built a loyal local customer base over our three years in SB, and know once we land it will be business as usual (we have continued to receive emails from customers as to where and when we will be reopening).”

New Pilates Studio Opens

A new pilates studio has opened in Santa Barbara.

Aligned Pilates Studio is open at 1516 Chapala St., owned by trainers Erin Griffin Juliana Fabio.

Halsell Builders Hires Massey

Santa Maria’s Halsell Builders has hired Mitch Massey as director of sales, marketing and communications.

Massey, who is well known for being a former TV sportscaster in the region and for leading the marketing department for 14 years at Heritage Oaks Bank, will be responsible for leading the company’s sales, marketing and brand strategies.

Named the 2014 “Builder of the Year” by the Home Builders Association, Halsell builders has been open since 2002, taking on projects ranging from building custom and residential homes, wineries, commercial parks and remodels.

City National Bank Opens

City National Bank has opened a new office in Montecito, with five experienced employees serving clients on the Central Coast.

Senior vice president and regional manager Leo Hamill will lead the branch at 1205 Coast Village Road, which will be open Monday through Friday and by appointment only.

Cash, deposit and payment services will not be available at this office, although ATM services are coming soon.

