BizHawk: The Good Lion Cocktail Bar Opens in Former Marquee on State Street

The Good Lion cocktail bar will open Friday next door to the Granada Theatre in the former Marquee, where new owners — and a one-month remodel — have transformed the historic space.

Adding lighting, custom shelving, stools and antiques, co-owners and newlyweds Brandon and Misty Ristaino have crafted a menu with custom everything, down to the fresh, local and season ingredients.

The Good Lion at 1212 State St. will host a grand opening at 4 p.m. Friday, where locals are invited to enjoy the cocktails, ambiance and — soon — a small tapas menu in partnership with neighboring restaurant Sama Sama Kitchen.

The Marquee wasn’t on the market, but that didn’t stop the Ristainos, who moved to Santa Barbara from Los Angeles two months ago, from striking a deal and opening in a dream location near arts, culture and downtown.

“We wanted to do a bar that looks like Santa Barbara,” said Brandon Ristaino, who brings 17 years of experience in bartending, hospitality and management to the venture, along with his wife’s background in entertainment.

The Good Lion, which is named after an Ernest Hemingway short story, boasts a piano and is still waiting on an official sign, along with a planned official weekly live music lineup and outdoor patio.

Wine Collective Opens in Funk Zone

A variety of Santa Barbara County wines will soon be available to taste by the flight, glass or bottle at the Santa Barbara Wine Collective in the Funk Zone.

The wine-tasting room opened late last week at 131 Anacapa St., Suite C, in a space that had been slated for an Avelina Wine Co. tasting room before owner and Oreana Winery proprietor Christian Garvin decided to instead open somewhere soon in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Santa Barbara Wine Collective is made up of a group of small producers, each offering a different selection of varietals but all working to producing wines with the same local vibe and focus.

So far, tasters can choose from Babcock Winery and Fess Parker, and coming soon will be Ca’ Del Grevino, Qupe, Sandhi, Jonata/The Paring/The Hilt, according to general manager Alejandro Medina.

He said the collective shares many of the same owners as neighbors Les Marchands, Lucky Penny and The Lark, which plans to open a full-production bakery in the same historic warehouse space that already features a new retail pop-up concept called Bird Dog Mercantile.

805 Mobile Oil Change Launches Locally

A local launched 805 Mobile Oil Change last week, providing a service that brings the mechanic to any customer’s location within Santa Barbara County.

Owner Michael Lange, who is based in Lompoc, said he will drive to change oil, rotate tires, change windshield wipers, polish headlights and provide special 12-point full service preventative maintenance onsite — all while a customer’s vehicle is parked in a lot at work or school, a driveway or anywhere else.

The most popular 12-point under-hood service costs $59, Lange said, and word of mouth has served his business well so far.

Montecito Beach Club Opens

A designer resort beachwear boutique has opened in Montecito at 1235 Coast Village Road, Suite A.

Local owners Joe Mancuso and Paula Davidson hosted a grand opening for Montecito Beach Club earlier this month.

The boutique sells exclusive lines of beachwear for men, women and children, along with custom paddleboards, said Mancuso, who added that the retail store is the only one like it in Montecito.

Lee & Associates Moves

Lee & Associates commercial real estate services firm is moving from its current downtown Santa Barbara office to 228 W. Carrillo St., Suite A.

The move, effective Friday, relocates the firm from its space at 1616 Chapala St., No. 1.

