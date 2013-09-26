BizHawk: Guitar Bar Brings New Vibe to Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The Guitar Bar will host an open house Saturday as the latest addition to Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

The shop at 137 Anacapa St., Suite A, opened this month as part of the Anacapa Project, and will celebrate its grand opening from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

While the bar serves no alcohol, the space does offer a world-class lineup of handcrafted guitars and accessories and serves as a new place where people can connect, find community and engage in conversations about common musical passions.

With more than 25 years of experience in the musical instrument industry, owner Jamie Faletti envisioned the Guitar Bar as a one-of-a-kind space where finding the right guitar is all about the experience for clientele.

“Over the years I’ve been lucky enough to sell some of the finest guitars in the world, and helped design some of the most incredible custom guitars,” Faletti said. “My vision for Guitar Bar was to create a different kind of shop where clientele of all levels can have an authentic musician’s experience, whether they’re lifelong players, buying their very first guitar or just coming to check us out. I also wanted to make it possible for anyone who’s had that dream to feel what it’s like up on a stage!”

Glamour House Opens Coast Village Road Location

Glamour House, a longtime lingerie boutique in Montecito’s Upper Village, will open a second store at 1235-A Coast Village Road.

Owner Ann Picciuto announced that the pop-up store will open Tuesday and remain open through year-end.

The original Glamour House is located at 1470 East Valley Road, Suite J, and offers a selection of fashionable and functional intimate apparel. Its collections are continually updated, offering the finest selection of sensual, feminine and elegantly sophisticated lingerie including day wear, nightwear, loungewear and slippers.

During October, Glamour House will partner with Wacoal in the "Get Fit, Give Hope, Get Hooked" breast cancer awareness campaign. For each Retro Chic bra purchased, $4 will be donated to support the efforts of Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Eureka! Brings Ballast Point to Santa Barbara Location

Beginning this week, Eureka! in Santa Barbara will serve Ballast Point exclusives.

Eureka! now offers an exclusive San Diego Spirits Cocktail Menu, along with Ballast Point's very first whiskey, Devil's Share — neither of which can be found elsewhere.

Broadview Mortgage Offers Loans

Broadview Mortgage now offers jumbo loans from $625,500 to $3 million, which serves as another strong indicator for the recovery economy, according to Kelly Marsh, branch manager of the downtown Santa Barbara office of Broadview Mortgage.

A jumbo loan is a mortgage with a loan amount exceeding the conforming loan limits set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency. This means the loan is not eligible to be purchased, guaranteed or scrutinized by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

Although jumbo loans are technically different than a traditional mortgage loan, Broadview Mortgage has the same 30-day close for purchase transactions and competitive market rates for jumbo loans, according to Marsh. There are 30- and 15-year fixed mortgages along with five-, seven- and 10-year adjustable-rate mortgages.

Salon & Blow Dry Bar to Open in Santa Barbara

Alex’s Salon & Blow Dry Bar is set to open in Paseo Nuevo at 11 De la Guerra St., according to a sign in the new business’ window.

An opening date was not immediately known.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .