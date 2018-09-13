BizHawk: HomeGoods Opens Its Doors In the Good Land

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Handcrafted home furnishings have come to the Goleta.

HomeGoods opened in the Camino Real Marketplace on Aug. 19 to huge fanfare and a full parking lot.

The former home of Sports Authority, Goleta has traded baksetballs for baskets and treadmills for tablecloths.

It's the second HomeGoods store in the county; the company opened a store in Santa Maria earlier this year.

HomeGoods is owned by TJX, which owns TJ Maxx and Marshall's.

The home furnishings store specializes in home decor and fashions from around the world, and "high-quality, handcrafted merchandise for every style and every room, all at significant savings."

The opening of HomeGoods means the Camino Real Shopping Center, 7035 Marketplace Drive, is 100-percent occupied.

"The community has embraced this new home decor shopping option, as it compliments the center's existing tenant mix," said Mark Ingalls, property manager for the Wynmark Corporation, which owns the center. "The timing of the store opening will allow the store to capitalize on the students returning to the community."

UCSB starts classes on Sept. 24.

"With the addition of HomeGoods and the soon-to-be open Vicentas, the shopping center is 100-percent fully occupied," Ingalls said. "With the recent announcement of Orchard Supply closing, we anticipate additional business. We continue to receive positive feedback from patrons about their positive shopping experience at the Marketplace."

And to think, Goleta residents still have a Target to looked forward to, opening in 2019.

MomClone Helps Volunteer Moms

If you are a busy mom, "MomClone" might be just for you.

Julie Farrell has launched MomClone, and created a suite of tools designed to make an active mom's life easier to manage, all with one login.

Farrell has spent much of her adult life volunteering for her two sons as room mom, class parent, team mom and on fundraising committees.

"Our goal is to make it easy for people to raise their hand and volunteer," Farrell said.

According to the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, provided by Farrell, 70 percent of mothers with children under the age of 18 work either full or part time.

According to a Pew Research study, 40 percent of working moms always feel "rushed. " MomClone™ saves time for busy parents, and is committed to helping reverse the decline in volunteerism.

"People want to volunteer and feel like they're engaged with their children's lives and their community. There's actually recent medical research that correlates life satisfaction, self-esteem, happiness, and lower depressive systems with volunteer activities," Farrell said.

The Team Tool and Signup Tool allow users to organize sports teams, volunteers, and invitations, all in one place with a single log-in.

MomClone also donates 5 percent of subscription revenue to nonprofits that seek to inspire girls to pursue careers in STEM.

Cheers at Chaplin's

Chaplin's Martini Bar opens Friday on Coast Village Road.

The space that was formerly known as Frankland’s Crab & Co. has been redesigned into a cocktail lounge. The Martini Bar is at the front of the Montecito Inn,

"A variety of cocktails that were made popular during the lifetime of Charlie Chaplin are the focus, with tableside service and open bar layout inviting pleasure and ease," said Edward Allen, a partner in the enterprise.

At the center of the room, a master of ceremonies shakes, stirs and blends evening concoctions, with the the highlight touted as the perfect martini.

The lounge will also offer a limited selection of snacks and culinary options, including French cheeses, Italian charcuterie, homemade sourdough, endive salad with candied walnuts and shaved apple, jumbo shrimp with housemade cocktail sauce, steak tartare with cornichons, quail egg and shallots, and local oysters.

“As we worked on the design, I wanted the room to feel like a secret; but one worth sharing with your friends,” said Montecito Inn co-owner and designer Danny Copus. “Chaplin’s Martini Bar is a place where you can trade the limelight for candlelight, and we are very excited to have it here at the Montecito Inn.”

