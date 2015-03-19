Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:38 pm | Mostly Cloudy 69º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: International Luxury Real Estate Firm Engel & Volkers Opens in Santa Barbara

Tri Tip Company on State Street closes, Eat This, Shoot That! launches a wine tour and ProYo hires new executives

International luxury real estate firm Engel & Volkers has opened at 1323 State St. in Santa Barbara, near the Arlington Theatre. It’s the first of three locations the Germany-based company plans to open in Santa Barbara County.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 19, 2015 | 10:30 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Engel & Volkers opened its doors at 1323 State St. near the Arlington Theatre in a space vacated last year by interior design boutique Indigo, which moved next door. The firm’s next nearest location is in Westlake Village.

A second office is slated to open at a prime Montecito location along Coast Village Road in the next three to four months, and a Los Olivos office will open between fall 2015 and spring 2016, according to Brittany Viana, director of business affairs.

Engel & Volkers has grown into a global service provider and franchise system after opening its first small office in Hamburg-Blankenese, Germany, in 1977.

Advisors can help renters or buyers look for a new build or a portfolio piece.

Representatives said Engel & Volkers acquired some of the county’s top real estate advisors and provides “world-renowned concierge service.”

Tri Tip Company Closes

The Tri Tip Company at 214 State St. has closed just months after opening, but its local owners might soon unveil a new concept in the downtown Santa Barbara location.

The eatery, which opened last October, specialized in barrel-aged cocktails and Santa Maria-style tri tip, occupying the front of Union Ale.

Local brothers Matt and Ben Chrestenson own both establishments, along with American Ale on Cota Street.

According to restaurant staff, sales at Tri Tip Company were good, but the owners were hoping to reopen something else just before summer instead of during the winter.

Some of Tri Tip Company’s sandwiches have made their way onto Union Ale’s menu in the meantime.

Wine Tour Debuts at Eat This, Shoot That!

Eat This, Shoot That!, a popular Santa Barbara food, beverage and photography tour company, has launched a second tour route taking visitors through the city’s new wine collection at El Paseo.

Guests will enjoy wines exclusively sourced in Santa Barbara County and produced by some of the top names in the Santa Barbara winemaking scene, including Doug Margerum and Jim Clendenen. While enjoying wines, guests can walk the cobblestone pathways of one of Santa Barbara’s oldest neighborhoods.

Participants will also learn how to take better food, wine and portrait photos with their camera or smartphone, while gaining insight into the rich history of the El Paseo area and the Presidio Neighborhood.

The new route includes six local businesses: Hoffman Brat Haus, Jamie Slone Wines, Au Bon Climat, Margerum Wine Company, Grassini Family Vineyards and Happy Canyon Vineyard.

ProYo Hires Executives

Santa Barbara-based ProYo High Protein Frozen Yogurt has added three sales and marketing professionals to its leadership team.

Luke Gernandt of Temecula was hired as vice president of sales from Think Products, where he served as director of sales/special markets.

Mike Fransz of Huntington Beach has been named vice president of marketing after consulting with the company since its launch.

Local Shari Mock has joined ProYo as vice president of operations. She was formerly chief operating officer of Promax Nutrition.

ProYo founder and president Nathan Carey also announced the signing of Natural/Specialty Sales as its U.S. sales agency, helping to market the “anytime frozen treat” that packs 20 grams of protein in a 4-ounce squeeze tube.

Michele Herrera Joins RPM Mortgage

Michele Herrera brings more than 26 years of experience in real estate and mortgage lending to RPM’s Santa Barbara team.

She previously worked for McAdams Financial Services and plans to continue a strong commitment to customer service.

Goddard Company Hires Regina Ruiz

Television news anchor and reporter Regina Ruiz has joined The Goddard Company Public Relations.

Ruiz will bring a wealth of media knowledge to the public relations field, having served as a broadcast news anchor and reporter at ABC and CBS network affiliates in New York, California, Nevada and New Mexico. She covered news at KEYT in Santa Barbara and has also worked for NBC Sports and wrote highlights for ESPN.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

