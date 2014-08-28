Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 10:38 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Invoca Plans to Expand Into Nearby Downtown Space

Indigo boutique moves next door, ONTRAPORT plans annual event and Heeluxe wins nationwide award

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 28, 2014

Invoca's rate of growth is catching up to the Santa Barbara business, which will expand into a second downtown building later this year.

The cloud-based, inbound call marketing company, which was founded locally in 2008, will take over the lease at 15 W. Figueroa St., current home of HG Data and within eyeshot of Invoca’s 1025 Chapala St. headquarters.

The move-in could happen as soon as November, and HG Data is working diligently to be out of the space — the tech company is moving (and growing) as well — by Dec. 31, when its lease is up.

Invoca took over the second floor of its headquarters not too long ago, but a three-year revenue growth of 1,200 percent from 2010 to 2013, the addition of 100 new jobs and an 82 percent gain in customers has prompted the expansion.

Earlier this year, CEO Jason Spievak told Noozhawk he was considering whether to scoop up another office space or to lease a new larger building somewhere locally.

Invoca, which was recently named as one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies in Inc. Magazine’s annual 5000 list, plans to maintain its headquarters near the corner of Chapala and Figueroa streets.

Indigo Makes Move Next Door

Santa Barbara interior design boutique Indigo is moving to 1321 State St. — just a storefront down from its current location at 1323 State St.

After 26 years in its downtown space, Indigo will occupy a slightly larger next door location that housed the Alma del Pueblo development’s sales team until last spring.

Owner Genny Cummings and her husband, Tom, closed the business a couple weeks ago and hope to have everything moved to open the new space on Tuesday.

The longtime locals say nothing will change except a number of the address.

ONTRApalooza 2014 Comes to Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara-based ONTRAPORT, creators of an all-in-one small-business automation platform, will host its third annual ONTRApalooza business building conference for entrepreneurs in October at Lobero Theatre.

ONTRApalooza 2014 will take place Oct. 1-3, bringing together small-business owners and business consultants from around the world to interact in hands-on training, workshops, social events and more.

Keynote speakers will include Santa Barbara resident Jack Canfield, originator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul series and America’s No. 1 success coach, and more.

ONTRAPORT is offering a special discounted price for locals, with tickets at $299 — half off the regular price of $599.

Heeluxe Wins Award

Goleta’s Heeluxe has been named the grand prize winner of the BizClips Small Business Productivity Makeover Video Contest.

The local business, which provides shoe research, development and lab testing for footwear companies, took top honors after creating a video titled “A Revolutionary Approach to Footwear.” 

After winning the contest, sponsored by SCORE and Brother International, Heeluxe was honored at a gala this month in Washington D.C. and will receive a business makeover to include new tools and technology.

Two Properties Sold

Lee & Associates announced that two properties on Lillie Avenue in Summerland have been sold this month to new owners.

The location of Summerland Winery and Bonita at 2330 Lillie Ave. was one of those properties. The 4,344-square-foot landmark building also includes two residential units in the building. No other information about the sale was available.

A local family bought the 12,000 square-foot lot at the corner of Hollister and Lillie, which is zoned for commercial. The new owner, whose name was not disclosed, plans to develop the property.

A final sales price was also unavailable.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

