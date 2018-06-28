Bizhawk: Isla Vista Hot Pot Puts a New Spin on Chinese Classic

Krispy Kreme to open in Santa Maria; bed taxes rise in Santa Barbara; new ice cream shop on State Street

Entrepreneur David Chen believes the South Coast restaurant scene is a bit traditional and behind the times when it comes to eatery concepts.

"How many pizza places or burger joints can you find?" Chen asked. "I am just bringing in something different."

Chen recently opened 212° Hot Pot at 6533 Trigo Road in Isla Vista.

Chen put a new spin on traditional Chinese family-style hot pot dining — where several people share a meal from a large, simmering pot in the middle of the table; they place raw vegetables, seafood, noodles, meat in the pot at the table, where it cooks.

At the Isla Vista Hot Pot restaurant, the bowls are ready to go.

"Everything is already put inside the pot and premade for you," Chen said. "Each person gets their own pot instead of sharing it.

Diners choose from about a dozen hot pot choices on the menu. The meal comes in a pot, which the server lights to keep the food warm while you are eating. It's the first individualized Hot Pot restaurant in the Santa Barbara-Goleta area.

Born in China, Chen came to the U.S. when he was 8 years old, and has been busy expanding his mini empire of restaurants.

He also owns Choppa and PokeMee in the Hollister Village Shopping Center, and another PokeMee restaurant on State Street. He also plans to open a Korean Barbecue restaurant sometime next year.

He said that he hopes his hot pot idea pays off: "It is somewhat of a risk; not a lot of people know what it is. So far, it is doing pretty well.

Sweet News About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is coming to Santa Maria in 2019. The popular donut chain will open inside The Crossroads shopping center, 2120 S. Bradley Road.

The store will occupy 2,760 square feet of a new 5,500 square foot building.

The shopping center is home to Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy and other stores large department stores.

Krispy Kreme will open between the Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt shop and Chuck E. Cheese’s.

Most importantly, Krispy Kreme will have a drive-through.



"It is amazing to see all of the positive feedback from the community in response to the announcement,” said Ally Ellison, director of marketing for Westar Associates in Costa Mesa, in a statement.

The nearest Krispy Kreme is in Oxnard.

Hotel Taxes Up in Santa Barbara

The city of Santa Barbara saw a $1.59 million increase in transient occupancy tax during May 2018, an increase of about 4.2 percent from May 2017.

So far this fiscal year, which ends June 30, the city has collected about $17.1 million in TOT revenues.

The city’s adopted TOT budget for fiscal year 2018 is $19,262,400.

State Street Ice Cream

State Street is getting a new ice cream shop.

Patrons can create their own recipe from a selection of multiple ice cream bases. Creamistry boasts more than 50 different flavors, mix-ins and toppings.

Workers then add liquid nitrogen to the ice cream to freeze it instantly.

The store is set to open at 935 State St., but a date has not been announced.

