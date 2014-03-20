Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: JadeNow Gallery Opens in Downtown Santa Barbara

Deckers Outdoor hosts grand opening of retail store, Union Bank taps Magda Arroyo and Cryo Health SB plans Friday opening of new facility

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 20, 2014 | 10:38 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

A longtime local has opened a new type of gallery in downtown Santa Barbara, one that exclusively features jade and focuses on educating others about the forgotten mineral.

JadeNow Gallery opened to a warm reception last month at 14 Park Way as the invention of Jeff “Jade” Spangler, who has been hunting, carving and sculpting jade for more than 30 years.

“Everything is for sale,” Spangler said this week, referring to the hanging artwork, jewelry, flowing fountain, antique pieces and more.

Spangler, who finds jade on claims he owns in his native Northern California, said he has had the idea to open the gallery for a while after regularly setting up booths at mineral and other fairs.

“You’re only connecting with so many people,” he said. “My intention is to not be just another gallery.”

Spangler hopes to offer seminars and other educational components in the space, along with live musical performances at least once a month.

Deckers Outdoor Hosts Grand Opening

Deckers Outdoor Corporation hosted the grand opening of its Brand Showcase retail store on Wednesday evening.

Located adjacent to the shoe company's new headquarters at 6601 Hollister Ave. in Goleta, the 8,000-square-foot flagship store features products across all Deckers brands, including UGG Australia, Teva, Sanuk, TSUBO, Ahnu, MOZO and HOKA ONE ONE.

The grand opening featured an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony, along with community leaders and Deckers management, including CEO Angel Martinez and Omni-Channel President Dave Powers.
 
The Brand Showcase store will provide an elevated environment for Deckers brands to display products, as well as seasonally significant offerings.

Magda Arroyo Hired at Union Bank

Magda Arroyo
Magda Arroyo

Union Bank has hired Magda Arroyo as a vice president and business development officer in the Business Banking group.

Arroyo, who has more than 15 years of experience in financial services, will be responsible for identifying and managing new client relationships surrounding an array of products and services, including loans, deposits and cash management.

Based in Santa Barbara, she will report to Business Banking Regional Vice President Brian Schwabecher.

Cryo Health SB Hosts Grand Opening Friday

Cryo Health SB will open its doors Friday to help athletes in need of faster and more efficient means of recovery, as well as those who suffer from chronic pain or inflammation.

The Lab at 121 Gray Ave., Suite 100, in the Funk Zone will offer a revolutionary form of relief as the first Cryotherapy location along the Central Coast and one of fewer than 20 in the country.

During whole body cryotherapy, the body is exposed to ultra-low temperatures (-200 to -240 degrees F) for two minutes, triggering a systemic anti-inflammatory response. Whole body cryotherapy was first used in Japan in 1978 to treat rheumatoid arthritis, but recent studies have discovered many other uses.

Silvergreens Releases Revamped Menu

Silvergreens has launched a new Proteins Greens & Grains menu during dinner that makes it simple for Santa Barbara diners to enjoy a balanced meal packed with bold flavors and nutrients.

The new menu features five proteins, five greens and five grains that diners can mix and match to create a well-balanced meal. It supplements Silvergreens’ current dinner menu, bringing diners even more ways to eat real food.

“Eating a balanced meal should not be boring or bland,” Silvergreens owner Jay Ferro said in a news release. “Our Proteins Greens & Grains menu is a fun new way to eat dinner. It’s designed to bring variety to our guests while making it easy and affordable to eat a healthy meal that combines taste and nutrition. There are over 125 different meal combinations our guests can create from this menu alone.”

Crown the Town to Host ‘Fork Fest’

Crown the Town, a brainchild of Santa Barbara’s Nightout.com, will host its first-ever Fork Fest on April 5 to highlight the culinary and cultural aspects of the seaside city.

A portion of Mason Street between State and Anacapa streets in the Funk Zone will be closed off for the Saturday event, which will feature 15 of the best local eateries competing in a friendly fork-off competition to win the votes of attendees.

Vendors will each prepare one fork-full of cuisine of no specified style and guests will leisurely taste and then vote on their favorites.

Local breweries, wineries and other spirits will also be on hand for guests, as well as music from “We the Beat.”

Tickets are all inclusive — entry, one fork-full from each vendor, unlimited adult beverages and a free crown and yellow fork — and can be purchased for $55 online at letsgetforked.com.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

