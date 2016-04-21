BizHawk: Jane at the Marketplace Rounds Out Tenants at Goleta’s Camino Real

Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:50 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Jane at the Marketplace has opened at Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace, rounding out the shopping center that currently has no vacancies
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 21, 2016 | 9:22 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

The new restaurant is the brainchild of Margaret and Mark Huston, who also own Jane Restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara and the Montecito Café in Montecito.

The new Jane restaurant essentially is the same concept as the first, Margaret said, noting the restaurant had a soft opening two weeks ago.

“We love it out here,” she said.

Jane at the Marketplace is located next to Pascucci Restaurant, which opened a couple months ago as the Italian restaurant’s second eatery. The other is at 729 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Both restaurants moved into the former Holdren’s Restaurant space at 6920 Marketplace Dr., newly remodeled to accommodate two separate operations.

The Hustons’ other restaurant, Montecito Café, is set to finish out its lease at 1295 Coast Village Road — at the Montecito Inn — by the end of 2016 before a yet-to-be-named concept will replace it. They opened that restaurant in 1986.

The Nugget Plans Carpinteria Restaurant

The Nugget Restaurant plans to open a fourth South Coast location in Carpinteria, possibly sometime in May.

Managing partner Jamal Jones said the local restaurant chain is taking over the former Cielo space at 5096 Carpinteria Ave., which had been vacant since December.

The first Nugget opened more than 40 years ago in Summerland, with locations following in Goleta (2009) and Santa Barbara (2015).

Jones said The Nugget will be doing a lot of improvements to the restaurant kitchen and repaving the neglected parking lot before opening to “prove we’re in it for the long haul.”

The Nugget moved into the former Arlington Tavern location at 21 W. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara last summer, offering its affordable and family friendly menu of American staples along with a full bar.

Johnson Rejoins Radius

Brian Johnson has rejoined Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments as a senior agent and general manager.

He was recently invited back to Radius to oversee operations. Johnson left Radius in late 2014 to join Marcus & Millichap as senior associate in multifamily investments in its Ventura office.

“First and foremost, I will continue to focus on advising my clients in the sale and purchase of commercial and multifamily investment properties, providing the same high level of personalized service you have come to expect,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson has specialized in the sale of commercial properties along the Central Coast since 2002.

Santa Barbara TOT Grows

The city of Santa Barbara collected over $1.4 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT) for the month of March, representing an increase of 3.4 percent compared to the same month last year.

The city has collected approximately $13.8 million in TOT revenues for the first nine months of this fiscal year. The budget for Fiscal Year 2016, which runs from July 1 through June 30, is $19,707,100.

PetSmart Opens in Goleta

A PetSmart store is slated to open Saturday in Goleta's Hollister Village project.

The store at 7090 Hollister Ave. will host a grand opening with deals for customers.

Fairpark Hosts Job Event

Businesses had the opportunity to learn about contracting and sub-contracting opportunities with the Vandenberg Airforce Base at this week’s small business outreach event.

Officials with purchasing power at the Air Force Base gathered Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark to network with small business owners in Santa Maria.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

