BizHawk: Jane at the Marketplace, Pascucci Restaurants to Split Goleta Space

Scratch Kitchen opens in Lompoc, former Pace Restaurant becomes The Mex Authentic and AppScale Systems is teaming up with Google

Jane at the Marketplace is in the works for Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace, where the new restaurant will share space with a second Pascucci Restaurant location.

Both restaurants will open this fall at 6920 Marketplace Drive — a former Holdren’s Restaurant space that’s so large it will be split (and remodeled) for the two eateries, according to the property managers.

Margaret and Mark Huston, who also own Jane Restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito Café in Montecito, say the concept will basically be the same except that it’s expanding the couple’s South Coast collection.

"I love that area," Margaret Huston said. "We love it."

Despite the rumors, she said the Montecito Café at 1295 Coast Village Road is not closing and has a lease through next year. She and her husband opened that restaurant in 1986.

The Goleta location will be Pascucci’s second, with the first at 729 State St. Owners of the Italian restaurant did not respond to requests for comment.

Scratch Kitchen Opens in Lompoc

A Lompoc family has opened Scratch Kitchen in their hometown at 610 North H St.

The eatery opened last week serving locally sourced cuisine, beer and wine.

The endeavor is a partnership between Lompoc residents Chef Augusto Caudillo, his sister Anna Caudillo and his brother-in-law Gonzalo Pacheco who, like Augusto, served as a longtime chef at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito.

The Mex Authentic Opens Downtown

The Mex Authentic opened this month at 413 State St., the former home of Pace Food + Drink.

New owners Gabriel and Tori Franco bought the downtown space to create their own casual eatery serving homemade comfort food inspired by the Jalisco region of Mexico, where much of their family hails from.

The Francos come from a family who has opened a series of different restaurants across Southern California, each with different names but basing menus off some of the same homestyle recipes.

Tori Franco said she and her husband relocated to Santa Barbara, where they have a daughter attending UC Santa Barbara. They spent five months trying to get The Mex up and running.

“We think all the Mexican restaurants up here are amazing,” she said, adding the couple are happy to add another option for local diners.

Local Company Teaming Up with Google

AppScale Systems is collaborating with Google to analyze data exchanged between Google App Engine and the Santa Barbara-based company.

Local Woody Rollins of AppScale Systems announced Google will be investing engineering resources and contributing to his company’s open source platform to create a seamless experience for users.

“We’re excited about Google’s commitment to open source and the possibilities this unlocks for our mutual customers,” Rollins said in an email announcement. “App Engine is the world's most popular PaaS with over 6 million active applications running, and now you can combine that planetary scale with AppScale to effectively deploy a true hybrid solution that works today.”

Workzones Launches New Program

Santa Barbara co-working club workzones has started a new program aimed at locals who are passionate about getting a business off the ground but also in need of additional support from like-minded individuals.

The new workzones initiative, Solopreneur In Residence (SIR), hopes to provide a support system to self-employed professionals in the Santa Barbara area.

The mission of the workzones SIR program is to help provide Santa Barbara professionals with the tools necessary to kickstart their venture, with access to productive working space, mentorship and networking.

SIR program benefits include a free workones co-working membership, mentorship and access to monthly networking events.

