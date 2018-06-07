Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 8:59 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Jeannine’s Bakery Coming to Goleta, Again

San Luis Obispo-based Habitat Home & Garden store will open on State Street, Santa Maria Gets a Dunkin' Donuts

Jeannine’s Bakery Click to view larger
The three Jeannine’s Bakery locations, including this one at 3607 State St., will welcome a fourth when a Goleta location opens later this year.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 7, 2018 | 9:14 p.m.

One of Santa Barbara's most popular bakeries is expanding into The Good Land.

Jeannine's Bakery plans to open a new location in the Hollister Village Shopping Center, at the site of the former Dickey's Barbecue restaurant.

“I can't wait,” owner Allison Hardey said. “We're super excited.”

It's the second time around for Jeannine's in Goleta. Years ago, Jeannine's tried to open a restaurant and bakery at 5746 Calle Real, the current site of Sushi Teri. 

“We're going to try it again,” Hardey said. “We would like to have a bigger footprint than we have now.”

Jeannine's Bakery has successful locations in downtown Santa Barbara, Upper State Street and Montecito.

A Westlake Village spot didn't work out, so Hardey closed the doors. 

In Goleta, Hardey said Jeannine's will be primarily a bakery, at least to start, that will be open seven days a week.

“If we think breakfast will do well, we'll do breakfast,” she said.

At this time there are no plans for lunch service. 

Hardey said Jeannine's is going old school with the facility. The first Jeannine's opened on Carrillo Street, at the site of the current Roy Restaurant.

It was a place where you could “get a scone straight out of the oven,” said Hardey, who bought the restaurant 30 years ago from the original owner. 

Hardey hopes to bring that “straight-out-of-the-oven" feel to the Goleta restaurant. 

“It's how we started out,” she told Noozhawk. 

The new space is about 2,000 square feet and will offer intially bakery items and small bites. Hardey hopes to open by September. 

Habitat Home & Garden Opening on State Street

Habitat Home & Garden has leased one of the most prominent corners of downtown Santa Barbara, at State and Gutierrez streets. 

The store, which sells furniture, home decor, lighting, fixtures and plants, plans to go into the building at 400 State St.

Habitat Home & Garden plans to make minor renovations to the 6,750-square-foot building. 

Broker Pamela Scott said the store, based in San Luis Obispo, plans to open within a few months. 

Dunkin’ Donuts to Debut in Santa Maria

Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate its grand opening in Santa Maria on June 12.

The new store will open at 1486 S. Broadway with operating hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The donut shop will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Tuesday, hosted by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 
 
“We are super excited to be opening here in Santa Maria,” said Santa Maria Franchisee Kirsten Tharp. “It’s exciting to have to opportunity to employ people in the local community and also serve people in Santa Maria.”
 
Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

