BizHawk: Jersey Mike’s Subs to Set Up Shop on Upper State Street

Frontier Airlines will end Santa Barbara-Denver flights, SurfMedia hires two employees and Raytheon building sold to local investor

The South Coast’s third Jersey Mike’s Subs shop will open on upper State Street by the end of the year.

The restaurant will move into a 1,700-square-foot space in the Loreto Plaza Shopping Center at 3325 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Jersey Mike’s signed a five-year lease to occupy the center, which already houses Gelson's Market, Harry's Plaza Cafe, Chaucer's Books and other retailers, according to Lee & Associates, which negotiated the deal.

The sub shop will be the third in the South Coast region — Goleta and downtown Santa Barbara boast the other two — and the fourth in the county, including one in Santa Maria.

A more specific timeframe for opening wasn’t available.

“Right now we are focusing on bringing our fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs to the Santa Barbara community through this new Jersey Mike’s, along with the Jersey Mike’s that opened in May at 1213 State St.,” said Dan Burrell, a Jersey Mike’s area director for the region.

Frontier Airlines Pulls Santa Barbara Service

Frontier Airlines will discontinue flights between Santa Barbara and Denver beginning in January, according to the Santa Barbara Airport.

The airline company will pull service Jan. 6, eliminating three to four flights made each week from Santa Barbara Airport to Denver International Airport, said Airport Director Hazel Johns.

She said Fresno and Bakersfield would lose a similar service, and that United Airlines will continue offering two flights a day to Denver.

Frontier has indicated the Santa Barbara-Denver flights would return on a seasonal basis for summer, Johns said.

SurfMedia Announces New Hires

SurfMedia Communications has hired Cortis Loukes as its digital marketing director and Angel Pacheco as a new account executive.

Loukes, a Maine native who previously worked at Brensten Education in Milwaukee, Wis., will bring a strong background in online marketing, social media strategy, web design and content creation.

A former seven-year reporter for a local newspaper, Pacheco will bring a solid background in reporting, story development and writing to SurfMedia.

Local Investor Buys Raytheon Building

The Towbes Group Inc. has sold the Raytheon building at 75 Coromar Drive in Goleta to local investor Victor Schaff for $26.4 million.

According to Towbes, the sale is one of the largest commercial real estate transactions in Santa Barbara County this year.

The 120,000 square-foot property is located on a 10-acre parcel and has been home to a Raytheon business unit for more than 50 years.

Towbes Capital Partners, a private equity real estate affiliate of The Towbes Group, purchased the one-story facility as a valuable investment opportunity in 2003.

Located in the Raytheon Business Park, the building was constructed in 1963, with Raytheon as the sole occupant since. The park includes two 60,000-square-foot office buildings and more than 500 parking spaces.

The Towbes Group sold the building in July, with the Raytheon lease in place until April 30, 2019.

Businesses Recognized as ‘Bicycle Friendly’

This week the League of American Bicyclists recognized the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition with a Platinum Bicycle Friendly Business award, along with bronze medal awards for Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Rincon Cycles and Lynda.com.

With the honor, the local businesses join more than 800 other companies and organizations from across the country trying to transform the American workplace.

REI Santa Barbara and UC Santa Barbara have also previously received awards.

