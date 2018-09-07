Friday, September 7 , 2018, 12:20 am | Partly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Bizhawk: Joe’s Cafe Celebrates 90 Years in Santa Barbara

Middle Child Restaurant, featuring farm-fresh ingredients, opens at 18 E. Cota St. downtown

Joe’s Cafe Click to view larger
Joe’s Cafe, one of Santa Barbara’s most cherished State Street jewels, is celebrating its 90th year, with a big party later this month (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 6, 2018 | 9:56 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Joe's Cafe, one of Santa Barbara's most cherished State Street jewels, is celebrating its 90th year, with a big party.

The restaurant and bar, 536 State St., will revel in its longevity on Sept. 23.

From noon until 10 p.m. that day, Joe's will offer throwback prices on its French dip sandwich. All dips will cost 90 cents that day, "until we run out," said Joey Somerville, manager.

The secret to Joe's success?

"We have so many locals," Somerville said. "We really try to cater to the locals. And the staff has been here so long. They are familiar with the people. 

He said "generation upon generation" visit the restaurant, which moved to its current spot from lower State Street in 1985. 

Joe's has survived the comings and goings of an array of downtown restaurants and bars over the years, from Madison's and Zelo's to Madhouse and Aldo's, to thrive as a destination for locals and tourists who want to taste their food and enjoy their drinks.

Joe's markets itself as having the stiffest drinks in town.

"We give a quality pour for a reasonable price," Somerville said. "People know to go to Joe's for a good drink."

The Middle Child Opens

Downtown Santa Barbara welcomed a new restaurant this week, "The Middle Child."

Owned by Taylor Melonuk, the restaurant uses food from Santa Barbara's two farmers markets to craft fresh, weekly menus. Every week the staff "loads up the wagon" and puts on a seasonal menu.

The Middle Child Restaurant. Click to view larger
‘The Middle Child,’ which features farm-fresh ingredients in its dishes, has opened at 18 E. Cota St. in downtown Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

The menu offers pizza, sandwiches, salads and seasonal plates, including white shrimp, mussels, turkey leg and fried chicken. 

Melonuk, the former executive sous chef at The Lark, said his restaurant will also source great local wines.

The name comes from the location — 18 E. Cota St., nestled between two farmers markets on State Street on Tuesdays and Cota Street on Saturday mornings. Melonuk himself is also the middle child in his family.

To play off the name, he's posted photos in the upstairs mezzanine of other famous middle children, inclding Tom Hanks, Madonna and Princess Diana.

The restaurant opened on Tuesday, and it's off to a good start. The food tastes great, he said.

"You don't have to work as hard when the product itself tastes this good," Melonuk said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

