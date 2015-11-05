Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Killer B Fitness Plans Expansion to Santa Barbara’s State Street

American Apparel closes, Paseo Nuevo gets new owners and HUB International Insurance makes promotion

Goleta’s Killer B Fitness is moving into 1107 State St. as a second location. Personal trainers Kyle Visin, Emily Foley and Bob Wilcher (also founder and owner) couldn’t be happier.
Goleta’s Killer B Fitness is moving into 1107 State St. as a second location. Personal trainers Kyle Visin, Emily Foley and Bob Wilcher (also founder and owner) couldn’t be happier.  (Killer B Fitness photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 5, 2015 | 4:25 p.m.

Bob Wilcher loves a good competition, and he’s betting more locals will want what he’s selling at Goleta’s Killer B Fitness, a gym that evaluates a person’s fitness and then tailors a workout regimen accordingly.

The location at 191 S. Turnpike Road has gotten enough hype that the part-time chiropractor and personal trainer is planning to open a second Killer B Fitness location in downtown Santa Barbara at 1107 State St. by January.

“There’s some good competition downtown,” Wilcher said of the Bay Club, 24-Hour Fitness and other gyms in the area. “We have a formula dialed in now. My belief is that people really need what we’re doing.”

The UC Santa Barbara graduate and father of three started Killer B Fitness in 2005 at a Funk Zone location before moving out to Goleta, where his program has steadily grown the past six years.

With the help of five motivated personal trainers and a cardio-focused workout that offers a mix of exercise — swimming and climbing machines included — Wilcher said he’s ready to move into a more visible location that used to house So Good Jewelry.

“It’s a really great efficient one-hour workout,” he said. “It’s for people who aren’t really sure what to do.”

Wilcher hopes to begin renovating the space this month to open in time for the New Year, when folks make resolutions and possibly take advantage of Killer B Fitness’s $59 first month discount.

American Apparel Closes

The American Apparel store at 733 State St. has closed its doors.

With the closure, the nearest location will be in Southern California.

Paseo Nuevo Gets New Owners

The owners of Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo outdoor downtown mall have brought on additional investors as owners to transform the 154,900-square-foot space.

Pacific Retail Capital Partners announced it’s partnering with Silverpeak Real Estate Partners in a joint venture with institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

BMW Realty Advisors, led by co-founder and principal Bob Baker, joins as an investor in the project and will handle all leasing efforts.

Paseo Nuevo opened in 1990 and is anchored by Nordstrom and Macy’s, with a variety of specialty shops and restaurants.

“The partnership intends to work with the city to enhance and update the 20-year-old property through aesthetic renovations over the next 18 months,” Gary Karl, executive vice president of Pacific Retail Capital Partners, said in a statement.

“A refocused lease plan will also be executed to ensure our offerings meet the needs of local customers, as well as the 8.2 million day trippers and overnight visitors our area serves annually.”

The partnership plans to expand on the renovations done in 2012, including updating the center court, rebuilding the fountain, installing new monument signage and more.

HUB International Promotes Mitchell

Santa Barbara-based HUB International Insurance Services Inc. has named Beth Mitchell as vice president of employee benefits at the Oxnard office.

Prior to working at HUB International for nearly eight years, Mitchell has worked for over 30 years in employee benefits.

Her knowledge and experience in the private and public sectors in employee benefits, marketing, sales, financing arrangements, wellness initiatives and more make her an integral part of the HUB team, the company said.

Public Market Hosts Fig Mountain Dinner

Wine + Beer at the Santa Barbara Public Market will host a Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company Beer Dinner in The Kitchen on Nov. 12.

The dinner will feature Goleta’s own Country Catering Chef Kyle Jones, who will whip up a four-course menu that infuses dishes with Figueroa Mountain brews.

The menu includes kettle chips with whipped beer cheese, garlic-baked oysters and more.

Tickets are $65, and advanced reservations are required and can be made by calling 805.770.7702.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

