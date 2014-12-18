BizHawk: Killer B’s BBQ & Bar Is Back with ‘Same Vibe’ in Bigger Location

Santa Barbara Airbus partners with Google Maps, HG Data integrates new platform and the Raytheon building in Goleta is sold to a local investor

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Lovers of Killer B’s BBQ & Bar will find its new location just behind its former downtown State Street storefront.

The “old-school Southern BBQ” joint has reopened at 731 De la Guerra Plaza — across the street from City Hall in what used to be Tony Ray’s Restaurant — about two months after it closed its doors in order to find a better, larger location, according to owner Will L'Heureux.

The inside of the new location isn’t any bigger than the former opened at 718 State St. in 2011, but the outdoor patio easily puts the square footage over the top.

“The same exact atmosphere, the same vibe,” L'Heureux said. “Pretty much all of our regulars have found us.”

L'Heureux hopes to turn the place into the town’s largest dog friendly patio, with new furniture complementing a menu that’s been slightly revamped. Because the kitchen is smaller, he said cooks will be serving up fresher food options brought in and smoked daily.

“I’m really hoping to capitalize on that,” he said of the patio, which can seat 80 to 100 guests and is available for parties.

Killer B’s is currently open for dinner, with lunch service returning next week.

A grand opening is planned for early 2015, L'Heureux said, hopefully along with new food delivery and curbside pickup options.

Santa Barbara Airbus Enlists Google

Santa Barbara Airbus, which offers daily Los Angeles International Airport shuttle service and chartered bus services, will now showcase its LAX Shuttle Service information, routes and schedule via Google Maps.

Santa Barbara Airbus offers 16 scheduled trips daily between LAX and stops in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

Google Maps will provide a simple interface to customize pickup and delivery locations, times and routes. Travelers can search the date and time they wish to travel to see various options, each listing amount of time and number of transfers.

HG Data Announces Partnership

Santa Barbara’s HG Data, a leader in competitive intelligence on installed technologies, announced this the company has entered into a partnership with Leadspace, a B2B demand gen platform.

As part of the agreement, Leadspace will integrate HG Data into its predictive lead scoring and profiling algorithms, further improving customers’ ability to target both the company and the contact level to maximize marketing and sales efforts.

Leadspace uses both sales input and predictive analytics to build an ideal customer profile by analyzing a sample of an organization’s existing best customers based on common job functions, products used, interests and other similarities.

HG Data tracks more than 1,700 technology vendors and more than 5,000 technology products in its proprietary datasets including SaaS, cloud, security, networking, storage, open source, applications, mobile, big data, CRM, virtualization, visualization and analytics.

Raytheon Building Sold

A local investor has purchased the industrial building that formerly housed Raytheon at 5756 Thornwood Drive in Goleta for $2,815,000, according to Hayes Commercial Group.

The 20,800-square-foot building was originally developed as a six-tenant industrial/office property but has served as a single-tenant R&D/production facility for the past 20 years.

Currently occupied by FLIR Commercial Vision, the building’s previous tenants included Indigo Systems, Amber Engineering and Raytheon.

Parrish Trust, James Knight and Alcor Enterprises owned the property for 20 years before selling it to Richard and Candice Doolittle, who plan to remodel the building after FLIR vacates it at the end of 2015.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.