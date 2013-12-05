BizHawk: Lilly’s Taqueria Opens Goleta Location

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Popular demand has prompted Lilly’s Taqueria in downtown Santa Barbara to open a second location, in Goleta.

Locals can now get their taco fix in the second space at 290-D Storke Road, near the Kmart shopping center.

The restaurant was set to open Friday with the same menu and service, according to general manager Cesar Sepulveda.

Sepulveda’s parents and restaurant owners, Jose and Sonia Sepulveda, opened the first Lilly’s Tagueria at 310 Chapala St. nine years ago, and have always hoped to expand, he said.

“We have a lot of Goleta clients, and they kept on asking,” Cesar Sepulveda told Noozhawk. “We’re very thankful for all the support.”

Velo Pro Cyclery to Consolidate Store Space

Velo Pro Cyclery plans to pare down its downtown Santa Barbara location by the end of January, consolidating its business into one storefront that’s close to — and no longer on — the corner of State and Ortega streets.

The bicycle shop at 633 State St. is hosting its biggest sale in 30 years in order to resize stock for a smaller space, according to general manager Gregg Hirsch.

Velo Pro’s location at 5887 Hollister Ave. in Goleta will not be affected.

Velo Pro Cyclery, which was founded by Daryl Abrams, moved into the Trailhead space about 10 years ago and will move out to remain financial afloat.

“We want to be here a lot longer,” Hirsch said.

Marshalls Downtown Building Sold

One of downtown Santa Barbara’s most recognizable buildings, the Marshalls building formerly occupied by Borders Books, recently sold to an out-of-state investor for a little less than $14.3 million in cash in an off-market sale.

Austin Herlihy and Steve Brown of Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments represented the buyer, 900 State Street Associates LLC, which is owned by an investor with strong local ties.

The sale of the building at 900 State St. marks the largest sale of retail property in downtown Santa Barbara in several years, according to Radius.

Marshalls holds a long-term lease through 2015, with multiple options.

SurfMedia Hires Flannery Hill

SurfMedia Communications has hired Flannery Hill as a new public relations account executive.

Prior to joining SurfMedia Communications, Flannery interned with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s public relations team. She also worked for the German Academic Exchange Service, interned for Planned Parenthood Federation of America’s Health and Corporate Communications team and wrote web editorials for Time Out New York magazine.

Night Out Plans Ugly Sweater Event

Night Out Inc. will host an Ugly Sweater Crawl/Toys for Tots Fundraiser this holiday season, in collaboration with the Toys for Tots Foundation.

Night Out is asking each guest for a donation to the Toys for Tots Foundation and the Unity Shoppe of Santa Barbara to help spread the message of hope to disadvantaged children. For every new toy brought in at check-in, Night Out will give an extra drink ticket to use at any participating location during the event (limit two per person).

The Ugly Sweater Crawl will be next Saturday, and attendees must sport an ugly sweater, with a special prize awarded for the ugliest at the after party.

Presale tickets are available for $20 (regularly $25 or $30 at the door) and can be purchased online by clicking here.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.