BizHawk: Montecito Resident Kenneth Grand Launches Family-Inspired Fragrance

After nearly four years of testing, longtime Montecito resident Kenneth Grand has launched an all-natural perfume called Sarabecca — so named after his daughters Sara and Rebecca.

Grand, owner and president of Earth Science Naturals, unveiled the fine fragrance made from essential oils and natural fragrance essences this week during an evening event at Cos Bar on Coast Village Road in Montecito.

Grand credits his wife, Montecito Realtor Rebecca Riskin, as co-creator on the project, which includes essential oils of ginger, lemon, bergamot, lavender and more.

“The inspiration is from our home, from our family,” Grand told Noozhawk.

The perfume will be sold at Cos Bar and online, and will soon be at kakoon in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

IdeaWork Studios Creates New Website

Award-winning interactive agency IdeaWork Studios has helped launch a new Gansevoort Hotel Group website.

IdeaWork, a full-service interactive agency with offices in Santa Barbara, New York City and Las Vegas, also integrated its custom content management system to empower the Gansevoort Hotel Group’s team to manage their own site content. The agency took an SEO- and online marketing-focused approach to the project as a whole, developing segmented email lists and establishing SEO best practices to streamline each property’s search spend and maximize ROI.

New Coupon Outlet Comes to Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara native Jued Martinez has used more than 25 years of experience in commercial printing to create Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons.

Launched in May after months of research and fact-finding, Santa Barbara Local Pocketbook Coupons combines the ease of carrying coupons to the store with the ability to download the coupons from a website to a phone.

Local deals and discounts feature Dick Lawrence’s Harbor Mini Mart next to the boat launch ramp, Loren Manser’s Gino’s Sicilian Pizza, Ed Dougherty’s Green and Yellow Basket on State Street and more.

Coupons are available at advertisers, various locations around town and online.

Hoffman Brat Haus Hosts Grand Opening

Hoffmann Brat Haus hosted its grand opening at 801 State St. this week, complete with a ribbon-cutting led by Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider.

Guests sampled exotic sausages and the new happy hour menu, and also laid eyes on the restaurant’s new patio Street Waffle cart.

The restaurant has unofficially been open since March 12.

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce Plans Nature Trip

Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce members and the general public are invited to participate in the chamber’s first-ever nature trip to Costa Rica, scheduled for Nov. 6-14.

The “Natural Wonders of Costa Rica” tour highlights include visits to Poas Volcano National Park, Arenal Volcano National Park, Monteverde Cloud Forest, Selvatura Park and Hanging Bridges, Butterfly Garden, Hummingbird Gallery, Coffee Plantation, Jungle Crocodile Safari Cruise, Carara Biological Reserve, Orchid Garden, Sarchi Artisan Village and Folklore Show.

“This nine-day journey to the Central American paradise nation of Costa Rica is focused on natural wonders,” Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Lynda Lang said. “We are pleased to be working again with the highly professional firm Chamber Exploration, the same tour operator who has handled our successful trips to Cuba in 2012 and Switzerland in 2011.”

The chamber’s nine-day trip includes round trip airfare via LAX, eight nights in first class hotels, as well as daily sightseeing tours, admissions, baggage handling, airport transfers, 18 delicious meals, professional drivers in modern coaches, a naturalist tour director and so much more. Fees are $2,749 per person double occupancy ($625 single supplement) with a $500 deposit requested to hold space due as soon as possible.

