Business

BizHawk: Local Siblings Launch ADASA Online Fashion Marketplace

Wine Cask hires new executive chef, Les Marchands celebrates one-year anniversary; Select Family of Staffing Companies adds executive

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 14, 2014 | 6:53 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

America’s best boutiques can now all be found in one place, according to the founders of ADASA, a new online fashion marketplace.

Santa Barbara siblings Eric and Gwen Jones launched the website this month, with the idea of aggregating the inventory of specialty boutiques nationwide and presenting the sought-after designer brands online.

The site that exclusively sells higher-end women’s contemporary wear and accessories has drawn even more interest than expected, boasting more than 30 boutiques and 150 brands, with a price point between $250 and $2,000, said Gwen, ADASA CEO.

“We provide regionally based local independent specialty retailers with a low-cost platform,” she told Noozhawk. “Customers do get a truly unique shopping experience.”

As longtime locals, the siblings with backgrounds in e-commerce have a small office headquartered downtown, although customers won’t find any merchandise there.

Bringing on eight to 10 new boutiques each month seems within the realm of possibility, and it’s also in line with the brother-sister duo’s plans to expand as successfully as a European fashion platform counterpart.

“Because they don’t produce as many of these units, there are only so many, and most of those are located in very specialized boutiques throughout the country,” added Eric, a UC Santa Barbara graduate. “We see extraordinary potential.”

Wine Cask Taps New Chef

Santa Barbara’s Wine Cask restaurant has hired a new executive chef in David Rosner, who will also work at Intermezzo.

Rosner brings an extensive culinary background, with 20 years of experience from across the globe, including work from Europe, New York City, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chef Rosner to the Wine Cask team,” Wine Cask co-owner Mitchell Sjerven said in a statement. “His culinary expertise and passion for sustainable, organic produce allows him to employ a unique, modern approach with classic techniques to each dish — which we believe is the perfect blend for the Santa Barbara palette.”

Les Marchands Wine Bar & Merchant Turns 1

The Funk Zone’s Les Marchands Wine Bar & Merchant will celebrate its one-year anniversary later this month with a special wine-infused event.

The celebration, which includes a raffle, will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 26, at Les Marchands, 131 Anacapa St., Suite B.

Tickets are on sale for $25 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Steve Mills Named New Executive

The Select Family of Staffing Companies in Santa Barbara has announced the addition of Steve Mills to its senior executive management team.

Mills joins as the president of the Franchise Division, which includes more than 50 franchisees operating more than 150 U.S. offices under the Remedy Intelligent Staffing and Westaff brands. He will also be a member of Select’s Executive Committee.

Having started his career as a staffing recruiter working a desk, Mills brings more than 25 years of experience in the Human Capital space, including 15 years in franchising.

Persona Neopolitan Pizzeria Expands to Florida

Downtown Santa Barbara’s Persona Neopolitan Pizzeria this week announced it has signed a franchise-development agreement to open as many as 20 locations in South Florida over the next five years.

The create-your-own pizza joint at 905 State St. opened last February, and its cofounders, chefs Glenn Cybulski and Joseph Baumel, have always had expansion on the mind.

Development rights for the South Florida restaurants have been awarded to Sager Management Group, a multi-unit franchisee that already owns and operates 20 Subway and Auntie Anne’s in the area.

Sager, a 30-year veteran of the franchise industry, plans to open the first Persona restaurant by the end of 2014.

Coast Hills Announces Expansion

Coast Hills Credit Union is expanding to five Central Coast counties, including Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Cruz.

The bank’s new state-chartered status allows Coast Hill to serve members beyond its former coverage area, which was limited to the northern half of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Board of directors chairman Hugh Rafferty said the decision to expand was by a vote of its 57,000-plus membership.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

