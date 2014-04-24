Friday, June 15 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Oren Glasman Takes Over Ownership of Funk Zone Auto Shop

D’Vine Café closes, Hotel Oceana becomes Hotel Milo, and Sarah Clark launches a public-relations firm

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 24, 2014 | 9:16 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

Local Oren Glasman has taken over ownership of one of the Funk Zone’s only automotive shops, a move the Goleta native calls a “dream come true.”

Glasman recently bought Imported Auto Services at 227 Gray Ave. in Santa Barbara from Gary Semerjian, a part-time SBCC automotive teacher and UC Santa Barbara alum who will continue working at the repair shop he opened 22 years ago — 20 years spent in its current location.

Oren’s Automotive became the new name of the shop that prides itself on cleanliness and recycling about a month ago.

Together, the locals have more than 40 years of auto repair experience, with Glasman working many years in management at Richard’s Accurate in Santa Barbara.

The former owner said quite a few wineries and breweries were eyeing his space, but that he wanted to keep the business a repair shop, which works mostly on Mercedes, BMWs, other imports and some domestic cars.

They’ve known each other more than a decade, and hope to work together for a long time, too.

D'Vine Café Closes Doors

D'Vine Café at 205 W. Canon Perdido St. closed Thursday after spending 10 years at the location on the corner of De la Vina Street.

Owner David Faiia said he recently decided to sell and found a buyer soon after.

A new restaurant with a new name will take over the location, but Faiia wasn’t sure what.

He closed the café Thursday in anticipation of getting married Saturday, saying he was grateful for his loyal customers. He will go on a honeymoon before deciding what’s next.

Hotel Oceana Becomes Hotel Milo

As of May 1, Hotel Oceana in Santa Barbara will become Hotel Milo under its new ownership.

JRK Property Holdings sold the hotel at 202 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in February to Hersha Hospitality.

Hotel staff said a few upgrades are coming, but no major changes.

Sarah Clark Launches Pressed Agency

Longtime resident and publicist Sarah Clark has recently founded Pressed Agency, a boutique communications agency blending marketing, PR and social media tactics.

Launched in spring 2014, Pressed Agency sets itself apart from other local PR agencies by offering clients national press exposure and strategy similar to a New York or Los Angeles firm, but with the personal client experience and ease of being based in Santa Barbara.

“We take a holistic approach with each client and combine branding, traditional media placements, celebrity seeding, and digital consultation with creative ideas to launch new brands and revitalize established ones,” Clark said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creativity and strategic vision, giving each client a fresh perspective and driving your brand to new heights. We are your modern day storytellers.”

Clark recently left her position as public affairs manager at Cox Communications, where she was involved with the local community, managing the government affairs, media and community relations for the region. Prior to that Clark, handled the PR for many large national accounts, including Burton, Channel Islands Surfboards and many others.

Pressed Agency’s current clients include Cox Communications, Bragg Live Foods, Carrie Hoffman Jewelry, Art of Craft and ADASA.

Sheer Delights Lingerie and Accessories Opens Saturday

Sheer Delights Lingerie and Accessories will open its doors at 422 N. Milpas St., Suite 2,  on Saturday, showing off a wide array of lingerie, intimate apparel and accessories from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Already an online destination for lingerie, Sheer Delights offers customers Brazilian lingerie, as well as other novelties from South America, such as beautiful handmade jewelry from Brazil and Colombia and more, according to owner Natalia Govoni.

Other one-of-a-kind items available at the boutique include handcrafted cards and garters from Colombia, convenient bra brags, lingerie soap and various Hollywood fashion items. Personalized lingerie styling for all body types will be offered, in addition to a lingerie bridal registry, making it effortless to find that unique item that’ll make any woman feel sexy.

MIYB Space to Host Grand Opening

MIYB Spaces, Santa Maria’s first coworking facility, will host a grand opening celebration on Friday, May 2 at its 429 E. Main St. location.

Nonprofits Women’s Economic Ventures and Spokes will be on hand for the festivities, which begin at 7 a.m. with music from Mega 97.

A photo booth, Dick Dixon Santa Maria-style barbecue and ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow, along with live entertainment, tours of the facility, food, drinks drawings and networking.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

