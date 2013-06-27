BizHawk: Winemakers Pop the Cork on New Joint Tasting Room in Buellton

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Two local winemakers have combined efforts to open a joint tasting room this weekend in Buellton, next door to the Hitching Post restaurant.

Peter Cargasacchi and Brian Loring will host the grand opening of the new venture starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at 420 E. Highway 246.

The collaboration between Loring Wine Co. and Cargasacchi has been in the works since February, and boasts more than 12 wine varietals and blends, specializing in pinot noirs from a variety of carefully selected vineyards from the Central and Northern regions of California.

Last weekend, Loring and his sister, Kimberly, closed their wine tasting room at 1591 E. Chestnut Ave. in Lompoc — an area commonly called the “Lompoc Wine Ghetto” — in anticipation of Saturday’s grand opening.

Cargasacchi planted his vineyard in 1998 in the Santa Rita Hills, and began planting the subsequent Jalama vineyard in 1999.

Keith Yeager Founds Marketing Business

Proven Strategies: Marketing, Business and Communication Services is a new business venture founded by CEO Keith Yeager.

Yeager intends to focus his business on strategic planning, marketing and identifying new revenue streams for businesses.

For more than two decades, Yeager has experienced success in entertainment production, corporate and business-to-business sales, and marketing campaigns. He has held corporate posts with The Gap/Banana Republic, Universal Television, Walt Disney Productions, the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and most recently with Allergan.

AmeriFlex Financial Services Makes New Hire

Santa Barbara-based AmeriFlex Financial Services has hired Corrine Barroso as its newest team member.

Barroso brings more than eight years of experience in the financial services industry to the position of wealth manager. She will also be integral to the team focusing on the financial needs of women and the launch of the new Woman Investor program.

Barroso is a graduate of San Diego State University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration/finance, with an emphasis in financial services. She received an MBA in finance from California Lutheran University.

Foley Food and Wine Society Experience Launches

Foley Family Wines this week opened the company’s latest venture, The Foley Food and Wine Society Experience at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

The experience offers resort guests and existing members of The Foley Food and Wine Society the opportunity to taste and purchase wines, as well as utilize a personalized concierge service for wine outings, cooking classes, reserve tastings and other luxury experiences.

In addition to access to the experience, the FFWS offers members access to a world-class collection of wineries, inns, golf courses, restaurants, events and luxury lifestyle partners worldwide.

“We’re delighted to open The Foley Food and Wine Society Experience at Bacara Resort & Spa,” proprietor Bill Foley said in a statement. “The Society was created to become synonymous with experiences that celebrate world-class wines, exceptional cuisine and outstanding destinations. The addition of the Experience at Bacara brings the unparalleled hospitality and values of The Foley Food and Wine Society to life.”

Vivian Hanover, Christi Vior Join Lee & Associates

Lee & Associates Central Coast has hired Vivian Hanover as a broker associate and Christi Vior as a broker.

Hanover will specialize in the leasing and sale of commercial real estate in the tri-county area. Vior will specialize in the leasing and sale of commercial real estate in the tri-counties and will be based in the Santa Barbara office.

Hanover has international real estate expertise in the United States and abroad. Her experience is in the areas of investment, multifamily, retail, office and consulting brokerage.

Being multilingual in six languages has provided her global communication skills to service clients of many nationalities worldwide from a corporate parameter to the individual need.

Vior has been involved in real estate for more than 25 years, not only in Santa Barbara but also in Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties and in Santa Rosa.

