BizHawk: Los Agaves Opens Second Restaurant on De la Vina

The popular downtown Los Agaves Restaurant this week opened a second location on Upper De la Vina Street in Santa Barbara.

Owner Carlos Luna said the new restaurant at 2911 De la Vina St., which opened for business Monday, has the same menu and specials as the original location at 600 N. Milpas St.

He said loyal customers have inspired Los Agaves to add an uptown restaurant, which is about the same size as the Milpas location.

Los Agaves has been open for five years at the corner of Milpas and Cota streets, where the lunch line is commonly seen out the door, Luna said.

Mprint Swimwear Hosts Grand Opening

Mprint Swimwear has opened a kiosk in Paseo Nuevo in front of Victoria’s Secret as its first brick-and-mortar retail location.

Mprint co-founders Suzanne Silva and Cody Dragon came up with the idea for the swimwear — they cut out small designs (such as hearts peace signs) in bikini bottoms for fun tan lines — about a year ago when Silva was a student at Santa Barbara Community College.

“It’s a pretty unique product,” said Dragon, a Santa Barbara native.

In addition to opening the kiosk last week, the 20-something co-founders have piqued the interest of local retailers and some in Southern California that have already or soon will carry their patent-pending products. They hope to take the swimwear international by next summer.

Granada Books Opens Downtown

Granada Books hosted its grand opening Thursday at 1224 State St., next door to the Granada Theatre.

Local residents, bibliophiles and lovers of Santa Barbara’s downtown arts district joined founders Emmett McDonough and Sharon Hoshida for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and other festivities.

Anna and the Band played music, and poems written especially for the community bookstore — by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Chryss Yost and poet laureate ex-emeritus’ Barry Spacks, Perie Longo, Paul Willis and David Starkey — were read.

Montecito Bank & Trust Makes New Hire

Montecito Bank & Trust has hired Suzi Schomer as a vice president and business development officer.

Schomer has more 30 years of experience in financial services, with expertise in investment and asset management having worked with local clients and others in the Portland, Ore., and Austin, Texas, markets.

Her experience also includes the development and implementation of wealth management strategies for multifaceted, complex trust, investment management and private banking clients

Griplock Systems Leases New Space

Griplock Systems, a global leader in cable suspension products, has leased a space at 1132 Mark Ave. in Carpinteria for its new headquarters.

The company, which has been based in Carpinteria since 2002, manufactures customizable systems used to suspend lighting, art, displays and rigging, among countless other applications.

Enjoying a prolonged period of growth in new products and markets, Griplock had outgrown its existing facilities and was looking to expand while keeping its operations all under one roof.

Local Law Firm Adds Two Associates

Santa Barbara law firm of Cappello & Noël, LLP has added two new associates.

John Marshall will represent clients in complex litigation, including intellectual property matters. He previously was an associate in the Intellectual Property Group at Ropes & Gray in Silicon Valley, where he defended complex patent litigation suits on behalf of some of the world’s largest technology companies.

Jasper Ozbirn will focus his practice on complex business litigation. He joins the firm after working as an associate litigator at Citron & Citron in Santa Monica. While there, he was responsible for all aspects of litigation including case management and analysis, preparing and arguing motions and trial work.

