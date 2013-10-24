BizHawk: Maggie’s Restaurant on State Street Closes After Just 14 Months

Daily Grind opens second location, Telegraph Brewing Co. wins award and Goddard Company Public Relations hires new account executive

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Maggie’s Restaurant at 1201 State St. closed its doors this week after 14 months in its prime downtown Santa Barbara location.

Monday marked the last day for meals at the restaurant, which had been closed for nine months of extensive renovations before opening last August.

Owners Margaret and Barry Shulman took time to give the restaurant a facelift after buying it in February 2012 from Gary Lynd, who operated the former State and A Bar & Grill at the site for more than 28 years.

The Shulmans could not be reached for comment, although a sign posted out front of the restaurant says those with unredeemed gift certificates can call 805.770.2700.

Second Daily Grind Opens on Upper De la Vina

A second Daily Grind has opened at 2912 De la Vina St., just up the street from the coffee and juice bar’s original location at the corner of De la Vina and Mission streets.

New signage went up when the location opened last Wednesday in a space that formerly housed a Taco Bell.

Owner Yolanda Gonzalez has said business at the new location, which has more ample parking space than the original, would supplement offerings of its counterpart that has been at 2001 De la Vina St. since 1995.

Telegraph Brewing Earns Bronze Medal

Santa Barbara-based Telegraph Brewing Company was awarded a bronze medal at the 2013 Great American Beer Festival for its flagship California Ale, a Belgian-style pale ale.

Winners in the competition’s 84 beer-style categories were announced this month at the 27th annual Great American Beer Festival awards ceremony in Denver.

“Elated, is how we feel,” said Brian Thompson, founder of Telegraph. “This is the third year in a row that we’ve won medals at the GABF. We think that speaks volumes about the hard work we do and our focus on quality.”

Goddard Company Public Relations Makes New Hire

The Goddard Company Public Relations & Marketing has hired a new account executive and opened new offices to better promote its expanding group of clients and growing business.

Emily Parker, a former newspaper reporter, started with Goddard Company this week at its new location at 550 Maple St., Suite G, in downtown Carpinteria.

The firm, led by president Jennifer Goddard Combs, uses a team approach to generate publicity for its clients through newspapers, magazines, the Internet, radio and television locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.

As an account executive, Parker will be writing, arranging media interviews and interfacing with clients.

UCSB Student Launches Bus-Route App

A UC Santa Barbara student has created an iPhone app to tell fellow bus riders when the next bus is coming to 20 stops near campus.

Sanchit Gupta, a second-year computer science student, launched the IV Bus Routes app — made for bus lines 11, 15, 24 and 27 — in June and has since seen more than 1,000 people download the free version, which is expected to be offered soon on Android phones.

Last month, Gupta changed the app price from free to $1.99, and has seen more than 100 others pay for the service, which displays a map of local streets, a marker for the user’s location and bus arrival times.

Gupta said he hopes to eventually be able to show the real-time location of buses.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.