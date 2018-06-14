BizHawk: Mama Luma Girls Clothing Store Opens in Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo

Mizza Italian Restaurant debuts on State Street; Locavore Kitchen now serving food and drinks

Mama Luma, a Santa Barbara-based girls-clothing boutique, is set to open Friday at the Paseo Nuevo shopping mall in downtown Santa Barbara. It is located near the escalator and stairs across from Nordstrom.

In addition to clothing, Mama Luma will feature a communal space for kids to play, parents to connect, and "creativity to be inspired," according to a news release.

The owners will offer activities such as a weekly reading hour, seminars and workshops hosted by local nonprofits, and speaking events designed to empower girls.

"In a time when people are more connected technologically and less connected intimately than ever before, there is a psychological longing for a sense of community in consumers," founders Ata Sari and Kevin Mahany said in a joint statement.

"If what you get from shopping online is convenience and a product, as a storefront you need to offer something more. You have to offer an experience, and a unique one at that."

Mama Luma will offer complimentary "Perfect Fit" delivery service to the Santa Barbara area.

Customers will be allowed to choose 3 to 5 items to be delivered to their doorstep with no cost for the child to try on the garment.

People will only be charged after they make a selection. Customers can even send items back and order different ones for delivery at no charge.

The store plans to hold a 2 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, featuring Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo.

The event also will include refreshments, give-a-ways, and live music.

Guest will have a chance to meet Mama Luma's designer, Mahinur Sari, who is Ata Sari's mother.

The clothes are designed for girls ages 1-10.

The two founders are UCSB graduates.

The clothing is produced in Istanbul, Turkey. Ata Sari brought the idea to co-founder Mahany's attention a year ago.

In the past eight months, the two have worked to make the company's products available through retailers in five different states, including Beverly Hills, Sunrise, Florida, Honolulu, Central Valley, New York, and Houston, Texas.

Italian Food

State Street in downtown Santa Barbara has a new Italian restaurant.

Mizza Artisan Pizza and Italian Cuisine opened in late May at 1112 State St.

The store is owned by Brendan and Kourtney Searls, who also own Pizza Mizza in La Cumbre Plaza and Viva Modern Mexican Food in La Arcada.

Unlike Pizza Mizza, the State Street restaurant offers one size of pizza, 12 inches, along with entrees and a full bar. It's open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily

The restaurant also features some Italian classics, including bruschetta, eggplant parmesan and gnocchi. Also on the menu are lamb lollipops.

Locavore Opens

Locavore Kitchen is now open.

On June 8, Andrew and Sharon Crawley opened the restaurant, 21 W. Victoria St., at the site of the former Nugget Bar and Restaurant.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Crawleys also plan a full-service catering business for parties, weddings and special events.

The company boasts, "Our menu changes because it's always fresh," on its website.

