BizHawk: Marmalade Café Closes La Cumbre Plaza Location

Padaro Grill sold, Old Town Goleta space to become Asian fusion restaurant and ShipHawk hires executives

Marmalade Cafe has closed in Santa Barbara La Cumbre Plaza.
Marmalade Cafe has closed in Santa Barbara La Cumbre Plaza.        (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | December 17, 2015 | 6:39 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community.

Marmalade Café closed its Santa Barbara La Cumbre Plaza location this week, vacating its home after nine years.

The restaurant at 3825 State St. closed for good Wednesday, leaving behind a sign explaining to customers the eatery has been closed permanently.

A year ago, Marmalade Café made a deal with the shopping center to stay for another year, according to Selwyn Yosslowitz, a spokesman for the 20-year-old Southern California chain that has eight other restaurants located down south.

“They were very fair and gave us a very reasonable rent with the understanding they can give us a week’s notice,” Yosslowitz wrote in an email to Noozhawk.

“Sadly, we got the notice and have to close before Christmas. If we had a choice, we would have remained open until the first week in January.”

He said some employees spent Wednesday greeting “very dear customers,” noting the company helped many local Marmalade employees secure other employment.

On Wednesday, Marmalade Cafe owners left a note to customers announcing the eatery was closed for good. Click to view larger
On Wednesday, Marmalade Cafe owners left a note to customers announcing the eatery was closed for good. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

La Cumbre Plaza management couldn’t comment on the closure, said Alice Love, a senior marketing manager. She said the mall was excited that Lure Fish House would be opening in a nearby plaza space before the end of the year.

There is no word yet on what will replace Marmalade Café.

Yosslowitz said Marmalade wasn’t forced to leave because another tenant will be occupying the space, adding La Cumbre management was very fair to the eatery.

Padaro Grill Gets New Owner

Carpinteria’s Padaro Beach Grill has been sold to a new owner.

Brent Reichard, founder of the popular Habit Burger chain, told Noozhawk he has sold the restaurant at 3765 Santa Claus Lane to Will Ramsone, a Santa Barbara businessman.

“The grill is in good hands, and the entire team including management stayed on board,” Reichard said. “I’m going to focus on growing Hook Burger.”

After selling off all but a handful of Santa Barbara County Habit Burger locations, Reichard founded several Hook Burger restaurants in Southern California.

A sixth and seventh location will open in Simi Valley and Valencia in 2016, he said, along with a Habit drive thru in Buellton and Lompoc.

Asian Fusion Restaurant Coming to Goleta

A new Asian fusion restaurant will be going into the former Natural Café space in Old Town Goleta.

The family who had owned the building at 5892 Hollister Ave. since the 1930s sold the property to a new owner, whose name wasn’t disclosed, according to Hayes Commercial Group, which brokered the deal.

The building was marketed for lease when the owners received an offer to buy the building and decided to sell to an owner-user who will be opening restaurant.

Michael Martz and Kristopher Roth of Hayes represented the seller in the off-market transaction.

“It’s exciting to see the building changing hands after over 80 years,” Martz said.

“This is one of the most recognizable buildings in Old Town. A new concept at this location will continue the momentum of positive changes taking place in the neighborhood.”

ShipHawk Hires Executives

Goleta-based ShipHawk has appointed Koreen Pagano as vice president of product and George Chapman as vice president of engineering.

The executives join the ShipHawk team as the company continues to expand its footprint in the United States to transform retail shipping.

Pagano joins ShipHawk with years of experience using technology to promote organizational change, most recently having grown Lynda.com as director of enterprise product.

Chapman joins ShipHawk following his role as CTO of Digifit, where he built a mobile health experience design platform.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

