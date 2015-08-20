Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:11 am | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Mattole Valley Naturals Protein-Rich Products Land in Stores

Santa Barbara’s YoungJets merges with Victor, Santa Ynez accounting firm hires new CPA and Camarillo-based Gerhart Group opens downtown location

Word of mouth is spreading about Mattole Valley Naturals, a Santa Barbara company run by business partners Blaine Lando and Maressa Garner that makes a variety of superfood and high-protein products.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | August 20, 2015 | 9:33 p.m.

While owners of Mattole Valley Naturals worked away quietly in a small warehouse near Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone, word of their protein-packed products sufficiently spread around town and the country.

Athletes, mom-and-pop shops, busy working parents — they all wanted in on the healing and healthful benefits of the company’s whey and goat milk protein powders, herbal greens and other superfoods.

While they go well with smoothies, it’s important to note this is food, not supplements, according to Mattole Valley Naturals founder Blaine Lando.

Since launching two years ago with a shelf in Lazy Acres Market, the business has gained footing on the Central Coast and in Southern California, where Los Angeles’ Erewhon Natural Foods has become a hub for the product.

Lando said the company, named after one of the most remote areas of California coastline, formalized the handcrafted nutritional items his father used to prescribe as a doctor of eastern medicine.

Lando and business partner Maressa Garner — both long-time Santa Barbara residents and UC Santa Barbara grads — source proteins from organic farms, stock the warehouse and even pack and distribute products. Online orders keep them busy.

“We can’t keep the shelves stocked,” Garner said. “If you’re health conscious, our products are for you.”

Depending how the next few years go, the owners say more space might be needed.

YoungJets Sold

Santa Barbara-based private jet charter service provider YoungJets has been acquired by Victor, a global on-demand private jet service that also caters exclusively to the music and entertainment industry.

YoungJets founder and CEO David Young will serve as Victor’s senior vice president of the U.S. market, leading the seasoned YoungJets team through the company integration and market expansion.

On the heels of announcing an app, Victor has raised $13 million in funding, some of which will be used for the acquisition and scaling of the technology to meet growing demand.

Santa Ynez Firm Hires CPA

Santa Ynez Valley accounting firm C&Dllp has hired a new manager in Heather M. Gauld, CPA. 

Gauld's background includes more than nine years in public accounting with expertise in tax compliance, planning for individuals and business entities and preparation of individual, business returns and fiduciary tax.

A Buellton resident, she currently serves on the Legacy Committee of the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra and is working toward completing her master's in tax through Golden Gate University.

Camarillo Firm Expands into Santa Barbara

The Camarillo-based Gerhart Group has opened an office in downtown Santa Barbara.

Founded by Judith Gerhart, who holds a doctorate of education in higher education and management from Nova Southeastern University and a master’s in business from DePaul University, the 25-year-old Gerhart Group focuses on wealth management for women and families in transition.

The office is located at 1226 1/2 State Street, Suite 5 in Santa Barbara. The Gerhart Group’s second office is in Camarillo.

AmeriFlex Adds to Team

AmeriFlex Financial Services, a privately-owned firm founded in 1988 in Santa Barbara, has announced the addition of its newest team member, wealth manager Brett Weichbrod.

In his new role, Weichbrod will support individuals and small businesses with asset management and retirement/income planning services under the HoneyIGotHitByABus.com and GoToMyCFO.com banners.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

