BizHawk: McConnell’s Ice Cream Opens First Owner-Operated Shop

My New Financial Advisor Inc. earns a new round of funding, At Your Service Legal office moves and SurfMedia hires a social media coordinator

A new ice cream shop is in town, although the brand is one that Santa Barbara natives have trusted since the original creamery was founded in 1949.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams last month opened its first owner-operated shop since that date at 728 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara, according to general manager Bella Loggins.

The well-known location at 201 W. Mission St. is owned by a licensee, and not the brand’s new owners, Michael Palmer and Eva Ein, who bought and took over the business two years ago. A licensee also owns a location at 3241 E. Main St. in Ventura.

“They thought it was important to put a stake in the ground,” Loggins said of the local married owners. “Business has been great. We’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback.”

Customers at the new location will enjoy an in-house pastry chef, made-to-order ice cream sandwiches and an artisan coffee bar that create a new “dessert experience,” she added.

“The potential to open another shop is definitely there,” Loggins said.

My New Financial Advisor Inc. Gets Need Funding

My New Financial Advisor Inc., the nation's largest online network introducing mass affluent baby boomers to financial advisers, recently completed its Series A financing for $1.5 million via crowd funding.

The round, which required extensive due diligence, was significantly over-subscribed.

“This was a pleasant surprise for us and we are very excited about the opportunity that this raise represents on several fronts,” Santa Barbara resident and network founder Frank Troise said in a news release. “It validated our business model in terms of the extraordinary demand it received, and it also validated our growing universe of accredited investors."

At Your Service Legal Moves Into New Office

Santa Maria-based At Your Service Legal recently moved into a new office at 800 S. Broadway, Suite 207.

The attorney service, which opened in 2009, also has added notary public offerings this year and a sliding scale payment option, according to owner Tyler Gross.

The legal service company offers an alternative to higher-priced attorney fees, specifically in filing for divorce. Services include legal document preparation, process serving, court services and more to both the general public and to active members of the California State Bar.

“People shouldn’t avoid filing for divorce, because of an inability to pay,” Gross said in a news release.

AKI USA Launches Hollywood Dojo

Santa Barbara-based Aikido Kenkyukai International USA (AKI USA), a premiere nonprofit Aikido organization, this week launched its Hollywood dojo, Aikido Kenkyukai International, Los Angeles.

Thanks to a newly formed relationship between AKI USA and the Hollywood Japanese Cultural Institute, the new dojo’s first classes will take place at the HJCI after two years of planning and efforts.

“It is an honor to be welcomed by the long-established Hollywood Japanese Cultural Institute,” Lia Suzuki Sensei, a 30-year Aikido veteran, said in news release.

SurfMedia Hires New Social Media Coordinator

SurfMedia Communications has hired Meighann Helene as its new social media coordinator, bringing a range of professional, creative and managerial experience to SurfMedia and its clients.

She joined the company as an intern in 2012, and has also interned for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, the SBCC Philosophy Department and as social media specialist for nonprofit A Year Without War.

Helene serves on the board of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College Alumni Association, and continues to exhibit and perform as an established local artist, performer, choreographer and lyricist.

Photographer and Glamour Studio Hosts Grand Opening

Ashleigh Taylor Photography and Ab Fab Glamour Studio will host the grand opening of their new Santa Barbara studio space at 1129 State St., Suite 26 from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The studio is home for the creative team of Ashleigh Henning and Page Berse, which provides glamour, boudoir and wedding photography in a private all-inclusive setting for women of all ages.

Taylor’s passion for bringing out the best in women through these portrait sessions is her driving force, making the sessions about empowerment and self-discovery. Page Berse of Ab Fab Glamour Studio has dedicated her life to the art of beauty, and is both a licensed cosmetologist, esthetician and professional make-up artist.

CenCal Health Celebrates Anniversary

CenCal Health marked its 30th anniversary of providing Medi-Cal to Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties with a celebration this week.



CEO Bob Freeman and other CenCal Health leadership celebrated the anniversary Thursday evening with community partners and supporters at CenCal Health, located at 4050 Calle Real.

