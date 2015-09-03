BizHawk: McDonald’s to Serve All-Day Breakfast Beginning Next Month

Advice

The Fig Grill to host grand opening, Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go to pop up in Santa Barbara Public Market, and chiropractor joins wellness center

Customers soon will no longer have to curse themselves for not waking up in time to indulge in the McDonald’s breakfast menu.

Beginning Oct. 6, the global fast food giant will serve breakfast food all day long, instead of adhering to a 10:30 a.m. cutoff time.

The changes go into effect across all U.S. franchise locations, including five in Santa Barbara, six in Santa Maria/Orcutt, two in Lompoc, and one each in Goleta, Carpinteria and Buellton.

“We’re excited to offer All Day Breakfast to our customers, as we know they’ve been asking for it,” David Peterson, owner/operator and president of the McDonald’s Owner/Operator’s Association of the Central Coast (including Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties), said in a statement.

“We appreciate and value customer feedback, and we’re looking forward to offering them the ability to enjoy breakfast at McDonald’s anytime.”

According to McDonald’s, more than 120,000 people tweeted the chain asking for breakfast throughout the day in the past year alone — the No. 1 request from customers.

Most breakfast items will be available on the all-day menu, including the popular Egg McMuffin (sandwich first created in Santa Barbara), Sausage McMuffin, hotcakes, sausage burrito, hash browns and sides like fruit and oatmeal.

The fast food chain is in 100 countries, with more than 36,000 restaurants serving approximately 69 million people daily, according to the company.

A McDonald's spokesperson said some roll-out events were in the works for next month.

Fig Grill Hosts Grand Opening

The newly renamed and re-branded Fig Grill in Goleta will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m.

Formerly the Fresco Café North, The Fig Grill is inviting customers old and new to the celebration hosted by Indras Govender and family.

The restaurant at 5940 Calle Real will offer light refreshments and drinks at the event, which will draw Goleta officials, Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Dos Pueblos High School jazz band.

The Fig Grill changed its name earlier this year after several years under the former banner.

Tamales to Pop Up in Public Market

If you are a tamale fan, the Santa Barbara Public Market has two pop-ups for you.

Handmade chicken, pork, chile and cheese, and farmers' market tamales will be featured at the Public Market on Local's Only Night Mondays, Sept. 7 and Sept. 14.

Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go chef-owner Richard Lambert will be in The Kitchen preparing and serving his award-winning tamales and fresh salsas from 5 to 8 p.m.

The tamales are lard and gluten free, and are $3.50 each.

Lambert says there will also be tamales to go at the pop-ups.

Chiropractor Joins Team

Santa Barbara chiropractor Dr. Neils C. Larson has joined the Advanced Chiropractic Group wellness center.

A 2015 graduate with honors from Life Chiropractic College West, Larson focuses on the diversified method of chiropractic adjustments for drug-free, non-invasive pain relief.

Visit SB Wins Awards

Visit Santa Barbara received two prestigious U.S. Travel Association awards for the tourism organization’s innovative “Brighten Your Day” marketing campaign.

The honors were presented last month in Portland, Ore., during an awards dinner at the Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations, an annual conference for travel professionals representing destinations throughout the U.S.

Visit Santa Barbara took home Destinations Council Destiny Awards for best Branding & Integrated Marketing Campaign and best Social Media Campaign.

