BizHawk: Carpinteria Couple’s New Mobile Business Brings Refills to You

Kakoon to host a fashion event, Facebook bringing 'roadshow' to Santa Barbara and Northrup Schlueter law firm hires a new associate

Eco-minded South Coast residents who might be short on time to be “green” now have a mobile business to call on to deliver refills of common household cleaning and personal care products.

Carpinteria residents Kelley and Peter Skumautz recently launched Refill to You as a way to build community through an accompanying blog, help the environment and give customers the convenience and satisfaction of buying products in bulk.

The couple call the venture a side project, since they have a combined 40 years of experience in environment management and continue to do private consulting.

“It’s simple,” Kelley Skumautz told Noozhawk. “It’s a great way to meet people. We’re excited.”

Refill to You offers 13 organic products, including body lotion, shampoo, dish soap, hair spray, laundry detergent and more. Individual or business customers would preferably already have bottles, but Refill to You can provide them.

Those interested can call Refill to You at 805.626.0114 or click here for more information.

Kakoon Hosts Joint-Designer Event

Three local designers will show off knits, one-of-a-kind jewelry and swimsuits at a joint-event from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, hosted at Kakoon in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

ERB-Jewelry, So de Mel and Kakoon will kick off the season with the trunk show at 116 E. Yanonali St., Suite F1. Kate McMahon of Kakoon, Erin Balint of ERB Jewelry and Sonia De Mello of So De Mel Swimsuits are hosting the special event.

Facebook Plans Small Business Workshop

A Facebook representative will host a workshop called “Facebook’s Small Business Roadshow” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

This free workshop, put on by Facebook and the NAWBO-Santa Barbara Chapter and featuring guest speaker Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is meant to provide small-business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools to leverage the world’s largest social network to grow their business.

Law Firm Hires New Associate

Northrup Schlueter APLC, a full-service law firm based in both Santa Barbara and Westlake Village, has hired Ana Estephan as an associate.

Estephan will focus on complex construction defect litigation, representing builders, general contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers and manufacturers in all aspects of commercial and residential construction matters.

Previously, Estephan worked at Los Angeles-based Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP in its construction group, and with Zurich North America as staff legal counsel in its construction defect department.

Waxing Poetic Partners with Nonprofit

Santa Barbara-based jewelry retailer Waxing Poetic and local nonprofit Santa Barbara Channelkeeper will team up next month to kick off summer with a “Sunday Funday” celebration to raise awareness and funds for ocean conservation efforts.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Waxing Poetic’s Summerland boutique, 2350 Lillie Ave., and is free and open to the public.

Carpinteria blues/rock band Deja Blu will provide live entertainment while guests can enjoy ice cream from the Sugar & Salt Creamery truck. Ten percent of the day’s sales will be contributed to Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s mission to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through science-based advocacy, education, fieldwork and enforcement.

Waxing Poetic and Channelkeeper also have collaborated on a charm design.

