Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:08 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Carpinteria Couple’s New Mobile Business Brings Refills to You

Kakoon to host a fashion event, Facebook bringing 'roadshow' to Santa Barbara and Northrup Schlueter law firm hires a new associate

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 23, 2013 | 11:52 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Eco-minded South Coast residents who might be short on time to be “green” now have a mobile business to call on to deliver refills of common household cleaning and personal care products.

Carpinteria residents Kelley and Peter Skumautz recently launched Refill to You as a way to build community through an accompanying blog, help the environment and give customers the convenience and satisfaction of buying products in bulk.

The couple call the venture a side project, since they have a combined 40 years of experience in environment management and continue to do private consulting.

“It’s simple,” Kelley Skumautz told Noozhawk. “It’s a great way to meet people. We’re excited.”

Refill to You offers 13 organic products, including body lotion, shampoo, dish soap, hair spray, laundry detergent and more. Individual or business customers would preferably already have bottles, but Refill to You can provide them.

Those interested can call Refill to You at 805.626.0114 or click here for more information.

Kakoon Hosts Joint-Designer Event

Three local designers will show off knits, one-of-a-kind jewelry and swimsuits at a joint-event from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, hosted at Kakoon in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone.

ERB-Jewelry, So de Mel and Kakoon will kick off the season with the trunk show at 116 E. Yanonali St., Suite F1. Kate McMahon of Kakoon, Erin Balint of ERB Jewelry and Sonia De Mello of So De Mel Swimsuits are hosting the special event.

Facebook Plans Small Business Workshop

A Facebook representative will host a workshop called “Facebook’s Small Business Roadshow” from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

This free workshop, put on by Facebook and the NAWBO-Santa Barbara Chapter and featuring guest speaker Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, is meant to provide small-business owners and entrepreneurs with the tools to leverage the world’s largest social network to grow their business.

Law Firm Hires New Associate

Northrup Schlueter APLC, a full-service law firm based in both Santa Barbara and Westlake Village, has hired Ana Estephan as an associate.

Ana Estephan
Ana Estephan

Estephan will focus on complex construction defect litigation, representing builders, general contractors, subcontractors, material suppliers and manufacturers in all aspects of commercial and residential construction matters.

Previously, Estephan worked at Los Angeles-based Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP in its construction group, and with Zurich North America as staff legal counsel in its construction defect department.

Waxing Poetic Partners with Nonprofit

Santa Barbara-based jewelry retailer Waxing Poetic and local nonprofit Santa Barbara Channelkeeper will team up next month to kick off summer with a “Sunday Funday” celebration to raise awareness and funds for ocean conservation efforts.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Waxing Poetic’s Summerland boutique, 2350 Lillie Ave., and is free and open to the public.

Carpinteria blues/rock band Deja Blu will provide live entertainment while guests can enjoy ice cream from the Sugar & Salt Creamery truck. Ten percent of the day’s sales will be contributed to Santa Barbara Channelkeeper’s mission to protect and restore the Santa Barbara Channel and its watersheds through science-based advocacy, education, fieldwork and enforcement.

Waxing Poetic and Channelkeeper also have collaborated on a charm design.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 