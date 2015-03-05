BizHawk: Movegreen Expands Outside Santa Barbara County

Pilates studio opens in Santa Ynez, Ambrecht & Associates names new partner and Curious Cup Bookstore pop-up business gets to stay

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Santa Barbara-based Movegreen is expanding outside the area into Ventura County and beyond.

The residential and commercial moving company — billed as “environmentally conscious,” offering local and long-distance services — acquired Sheeler Moving and Storage in late 2014 as part of that expansion, doubling Movegreen’s current size.

Owner Erik Haney already had to move the 8-year-old business into a larger facility last year, taking over a larger space at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

Movegreen, which has grown more than 20 percent since its launch and also offers storage options, plans to relocate a new Ventura location at 3112 Seaborg Ave., Suite D, about a mile away from where Sheeler Moving had been located.

“We are excited to have acquired such a great company as Sheeler Moving and Storage,” Haney said in a statement. “Mel Sheeler and his staff developed a great business over the past 12 years that was known for a commitment to quality, and it’s a great asset to Movegreen. We will continue Sheeler’s commitment to top quality service.”

Pilates Studio Opens in Santa Ynez

Studio Joie De V has opened in Santa Ynez, and the new Pilates business will host an open house Saturday.

Local Allison Howie decided to open Joie De V — short for “joy of life” in French — after turning to Pilates seven years ago, a choice made after she suffered a chronic shoulder injury.

That injury is gone, so now Howie wants to share her knowledge by offering classes that combine Pilates classical movements with modern techniques.

Classes range from beginner to advanced, and clients can take one class or sign up for a monthly schedule for a reduced fee.

She’s hosting the open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the studio, 3640 Sagunto St., Suite 308 in Santa Ynez.

McDermott Named New Law Partner

Brooke Cleary McDermott, an attorney specializing in estate and trust planning, estate and trust matters, and estate and gift tax controversy matters, has been named a partner at the boutique law firm of Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito.

McDermott, who has been with the firm since 2008, works with individuals and families to achieve their financial, family and charitable goals by guiding them step-by-step through the estate planning process, using a variety of wealth planning strategies aimed at accomplishing both tax and family-generational planning.

She also advises individuals, families, beneficiaries, trustees and executors with regard to probate, estate and trust administration matters, including preparation of estate tax returns, IRS audits and allocation and distribution of bequests to beneficiaries.

Curious Cup Gets to Stay

Carpinteria’s Curious Cup Bookstore will be allowed to stay in its current pop-up location at 3817 1/2 Santa Claus Lane.

The store, which originally opened four years ago as a brick-and-mortar shop in downtown Carpinteria before hitting tough financial times, began opening up sporadically in the hallway that leads to a bathroom between Hawthorn and Reed Floors at Padaro Beach last December.

Owner Kiona Gross said three local photography artists would have artwork hanging there through the end of March, including Amy Woodworth, Robin Karlsson and Beth Cox.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.