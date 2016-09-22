BizHawk: #MySantaBarbara Business Expo Focuses on Networking, Social Media at Fess Parker Resort

Local graphic designer wins prestigious award, Carpinteria’s Via Real Physical Therapy gains a new doctor and Rabobank names new mortgage loan head for the county

Local employers and employees alike have the opportunity to learn and network Friday with the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce’s fourth-annual #MySantaBarbara Business Expo at The Fess Parker: A Doubletree by Hilton Resort at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

The Chamber has been putting on a business expo for two decades, but revamped the event, which is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., to incorporate more of a social media angle, embodied most clearly by the hashtag in its title.

It’s becoming increasingly important that “the multigenerational workplace be able to incorporate more social media into their game plan,” said Stephanie Armstrong, the Chamber’s vice president of marketing and events.

Over 90 businesses will be represented at the event, which is free to the public and tends to draw around 1,500 attendees, Armstrong said. There will be 48 businesses there as exhibitors, 41 as employers conducting interviews and 12 as resources for job seekers.

It’s a prime opportunity for businesses, job-seekers and members of the public to network, she said.

“For business to participate as an exhibitor, it’s a great way to be able to showcase their services, products and overall offerings to the community,” Armstrong told Noozhawk. “It’s really hard to get members of the community to come in through your door unless they’re really looking for a service.”

The keynote speaker will be Brian Tanguay, a coordinator in the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s human resources department.

Graphic designer Irene Hoffman wins Award of Excellence from Communication Arts

Local graphic designer and branding expert Irene Hoffman has come away with an Award of Excellence from the 57th-annual Design Competition by Communication Arts, a prominent international trade journal for visual communications.

Twelve logos won awards, one of which was Hoffman’s. Of 4,228 submissions between several different categories of visual communications, 161 received honors.

The logo was for FOLD, a Santa Barbara-based business by Victoriya Filippova that designs and creates handcrafted linen products.

Hoffman said she typically doesn’t enter competitions, but was intrigued by the magazine’s call for submissions.

Hoffman, who came to Santa Barbara in 2010 after running a studio in London, has designed the identities and branding for numerous local organizations and businesses, including sandwich shop Pickles & Swiss, Santa Barbara Public Market establishment Flagstone Pantry and She Negotiates, an organization that trains women in how to negotiate business matters.

Hoffman also does brand consulting and pro bono work for local organizations.

A company’s identity, she said, includes the logo, typography, and colors.

“An identity is what people see; it's the visual manifestation of a company's communications,” she told Noozhawk. “Branding refers more to what they feel about a company or service — in other words, their experience of it.”

Some of the award-winning work is featured in the magazine’s September-October issue.

Omar Flores joins Carpinteria’s Via Real Physical Therapy

Via Real Physical Therapy, at 4180 Via Real in Carpinteria, has a new supervising physical therapist in Dr. Omar Flores, who specializes in myofascial release, which involves applying sustained pressure into the thin and fibrous tissue that helps support the body’s muscles and bones.

According to Via Real, Flores is a certified strength and conditioning specialist and has been a personal trainer for the past decade since leaving the United States Marine Corps, where he was a sergeant.

Among other services, Via Real focuses on balance, neurological dysfunctions, orthopedics, post-surgical needs and sports injuries.

Rabobank names new lead of mortgage loan representative team

Rabobank, N.A. — a California personal- and commercial-banking arm of the Netherlands-based banking giant — named Didi Reynoso the lead of its mortgage loan representative team for the Santa Barbara County region last week.

In addition to originating mortgage loans in the Santa Maria area, Reynoso’s new position entails managing the bank’s regional sales within the county, Rabobank said in a statement.

Reynoso, who was already a part of the bank’s mortgage loan team, has over two decades of experience in the field, the bank said.

