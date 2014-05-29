BizHawk: Natural Café, CorePower Yoga Going In at Camino Real Marketplace

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

The Natural Café will relocate its Old Town Goleta location into the Camino Real Marketplace this September, splitting the former Hallmark Cards space with CorePower Yoga.

After 20 years at 5892 Hollister Ave., Natural Café owner Kelly Brown said it’s time to move for more ample parking and surrounding complimentary businesses.

The current location will close in September, which is also when Brown hopes to open the new similarly sized restaurant at 6990 Marketplace Drive.

“Parking has always been challenging in Old Town,” he told Noozhawk. “Camino Real’s got plenty of parking, and it’s free.”

Since Natural Café needed only 2,500 of the total 8,000 square feet, the restaurant — founded in 1993 with nine current Central Coast locations — will share the leased space with CorePower Yoga, creating two separate businesses once construction begins in June.

Three locals own the Central Coast California franchise of CorePower Yoga, which opened its flagship location at 1129 State St. a year ago.

With business booming, CorePower sought a new spot for Goleta commuters, and is excited to open its second studio at 6992 Marketplace Drive in the fall, according to Dan Ferrick, CorePower Yoga's real estate broker.

“Their customer is our customer and vice versa,” Brown said. “We’re just excited to go into Camino Real Marketplace.”

Jill’s Place Reopens After Fire

Jill’s Place at 632 Santa Barbara St. has reopened after an extensive remodel, prompted by a devastating fire a year ago.

Owner Jill Shalhoob posted an update on the restaurant’s website, letting locals know the place has reopened for lunch, and will soon serve dinner again, too.

“We are finally recovering from the fire we experienced last May that severely damaged the restaurant forcing a complete remodel from top to bottom,” she wrote. “We used this opportunity to make your favorite local place even better! The interior has received a major update, ‘back of house’ is completely brand new, which includes new cooking equipment to enhance all your JP favorites. Some really tasty and fun new items will be waiting for you, too.”

Smoke 'N Barrel BBQ Closes

The doors have closed at Smoke 'N Barrel BBQ Shack at 6920 Marketplace Drive in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.

The restaurant, which opened last September, closed about two weeks ago, according to Camino Real Marketplace staff, who couldn’t say what might move into the space next.

Smoke 'N Barrel BBQ Shack posted a brief message — with no explanation — on its website.

“Closed for business. Thank you to our customers that supported us.”

European Wax Center Opens Santa Barbara Location

European Wax Center, a national leader in comfortable and healthy body waxing, has opened its first location in Santa Barbara at the Five Points Shopping Center on upper State Street.

Owners Kristin and Ilan Frank, who have several other EWC franchises in California, are celebrating the opening by offering any first-time guest a complimentary waxing service at the new 3993 State St. location. Ladies can indulge in a brow, underarm or bikini line wax and men can go smooth with a free ear, nose or brow wax.

The couple say they bring a family-business angle to the new location, along with a modern design with seven well-appointed wax suites.

European Wax Center has more than 500 locations nationwide.

Imagine X Opens on State Street

Santa Barbara’s first Chiropractic Neurology office has opened downtown on State Street.

Dr. Adam Harcourt has opened Imagine X in Victoria Court at 1221 State St., No. 204.

Imagine X uses cutting-edge therapies to help patients with traumatic brain injuries, concussions, multiple sclerosis, migraines and diabetes, in addition to traditional chiropractic conditions.

Harcourt, a fourth-generation chiropractor and one of fewer than 600 chiropractic neurologists worldwide, leads the operation that includes an in-depth examination looking at eye movements, reflexes, motor responses, balance, vestibular function, etc., to identify functional problems.

“The possibilities are amazing," he said in a statement, "and I am excited to be bringing this new field of alternative medicine to the Santa Barbara community.”

