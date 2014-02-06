BizHawk: Bouchon Restaurant Putting Up Covered Patio After Uprooting Invasive Trees

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Invasive ficus trees had to be removed from outside Bouchon restaurant in downtown Santa Barbara, so the owner is using the opportunity to do some remodeling.

The eatery at 9 W. Victoria St. will extend its roof line and create a covered patio out front, with construction going on now through the middle of March, according to owner Mitchell Sjerven.

The Victoria Court property manager decided to remove the trees because they were compromising the structure and utilities, Sjerven said, which allowed Bouchon to complete some interior tweaks and to build a cover for its replacement patio — all while still open for business.

“At first, I was sad to lose the trees,” he said, noting the subsequently discovered crushed or bent drain pipes. “There’s no doubt that there were problems on the horizon. It had to happen.”

Sjerven said he hopes to throw a block party with other local construction projects, including the Santa Barbara Public Market, in April or May.

Easterday Construction of Santa Barbara is the contractor on the job.

Tamara Skov Joins Santa Barbara Living

Longtime local Tamara Skov recently became the newest realtor at Santa Barbara Living, a boutique real estate brokerage founded on exceptional customer service.

Skov joins marketing director Will McGowan and transaction coordinator Sherry Moore to round out the local real estate team.

Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1990, Skov has been served as the director for contributor services at United Way, director of development at Sansum Clinic and, most recently, executive director of the Visiting Nurse and Hospice Care (VNHC) Foundation — a position she resigned from last year to help her parents transition into a retirement community.

Bacara Resort & Spa Owner Earns Award

Americas Lodging Investment Summit has announced the new owner of Goleta's Bacara Resort & Spa as a winner of their prestigious ALIS awards.

Pacific Hospitality Group received the award for “Single Asset Transaction of the Year 2013” for the $185 million acquisition of Bacara.

The awards are based on outstanding business performance in various industry sectors and are determined by ALIS sponsors and delegates.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award from ALIS,” said Pacific CEO Timothy R. Busch. “We continually look to enhance our expanding collection with properties that deliver exceptional experiences, and Bacara Resort & Spa exemplifies just that.”

Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Moves

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce has relocated its downtown offices to 104 W. Anapamu Street, Ste. A.

Chamber offices were previously located at 924 Anacapa St.

The group will celebrate the grand opening of its new headquarters during a business after-hours networking event on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic Receives Honor

Dr. Nicholas Araza, from Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic, has been selected by a team of entrepreneurs to double his impact in Santa Barbara in the first six months of 2014.

Araza recently hosted a large event at Santa Barbara Family Chiropractic to announce the special opportunity to the entire community, and he will be displaying the information in the waiting room for the next 30 days.

The diverse background that each individual involved brings to this project is includes business consulting, marketing implementation, life coaching, operations and more.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.