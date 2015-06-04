BizHawk: New Owners Look to Revamp Your Remnant Store in Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]

New owners are planning to revitalize Your Remnant Store, something of a Santa Barbara institution that since 1953 has sold fabric and much more than just “remnants.”

Longtime locals Lorna Moore and Dan McGilvray bought the store at 22 E. Victoria St. last September from a family looking to retire from a business they owned for 27 years.

In an effort to put their own spin on Your Remnant Store, the couple has cleaned and opened up the space, mixing up the layout, adding window displays and organizing an extensive textile library of more than 2,000 rolls of fabric — the largest inventory between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

They’re also selling more samples and products, including thread, ribbons (soon) and other little bits to make Your Remnant Store a “one-stop shop” that offers design and upholstery services. Moore developed an interest in the trade after working on several remodels with her husband, a longtime contractor.

“The name is kind of misleading,” Moore told Noozhawk. “It’s a good place for designers and to touch and feel fabric.”

Loyal customers seem to like the user-friendly revamp, she said, but Your Remnant Store will carry on the same business model — offering discounts to designers on special orders and to regular customers depending on order volume.

Merrill Lynch Adds Advisers

Merrill Lynch announced this month that it has added advisers Matt Yonally and Chris Compogiannis — and their multi-million dollar advisory practice — to the company’s growing advisory office in Santa Barbara.

The team brings with them two client associates, Amy Moore and Brenda Coy.

Serving affluent families and business owners who value trust, transparency and confidentiality, the team has more than $300 million in client assets under management, with a production of more than $3 million last year.

“With the investment insights of Merrill Lynch and banking convenience of Bank of America, we have access to powerful resources that support our efforts in helping clients,” Yonally said in a statement. “After meeting with several firms and conducting months of due diligence, we chose the combination of Bank of America and Merrill Lynch because we believe that their lending capabilities and goals-based wealth management process distinguishes them from other firms.”

El Toro Opens in Santa Maria

El Toro restaurant has opened its second Santa Maria location at the busy corner of Broadway and Enos Drive.

The space at 1507 South Broadway had been vacant since late 2012, when Gilli’s grill closed after four years at the intersection.

El Toro owners opened the first Santa Maria location at 1135 W Main St.

Seek Thermal Inc. Expands

Goleta-based Seek Thermal, Inc. has leased 10,200 square feet at 111 Castilian Drive in order to expand its business, according to Hayes Commercial Group.

Specializing in the consumer market for thermal imaging, Seek Thermal will double its footprint and move to the new space from the Los Carneros Business Center.

The office and R&D mixed-space facility, which previously housed Isolite Systems, was only briefly on the market before Seek Thermal founders Bill Parrish and Tim Fitzgibbons scooped it up.

“The space was quickly leased due to its unique combination of office and production space,” said Greg Bartholomew, broker at Hayes Commercial Group who represented the tenant.

The new facility — the other half of which is occupied by Transphorm — was remodeled five years ago. It will house the product development, marketing, administrative and manufacturing functions for the company, since all the company’s products are made in the United States.

Surf Media Makes New Hires

SurfMedia Communications has hired Lauren Gunther as a new account executive and Haley Turner as a new digital marketing associate.

Gunther, a UC Santa Barbara graduate, brings a background in nonprofit public relations and community organizing having worked at Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Foundation managing the Santa Barbara Equality Project and leading efforts for marriage equality.

Turner, also a UCSB graduate, will expand SurfMedia’s digital marketing team with her experience in writing and social media. She was hired from her SurfMedia internship and also served as an intern for the Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County, Warp 9 Inc. and the Community Environmental Council.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff