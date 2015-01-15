BizHawk: Owner Cultivates Her Dream with Goodland Florist Shop in Old Town Goleta

Gluten-free bakery moving to State Street, AmeriFlex appoints new partner and Mike McCormack named as financial company executive

Lela Rousseau’s mother was a florist, planting the seed and love of all things floral at an early age.

Rousseau finally found the space to realize a dream of owning a flower shop last year and, after an extensive, months-long renovation, she opened the Goodland Florist last weekend in Old Town Goleta.

The longtime Santa Barbara County resident says the location at 5794 Hollister Ave. near the corner of Pine and Nectarine avenues — formerly home to Victorian Rose Florist — is a perfect place to plant her own roots in the business, one family members are pitching in to run.

Rousseau’s daughter, who is a florist in Ventura, will be joining in the effort to supply quality floral arrangements with locally grown flowers from Carpinteria and elsewhere.

“I really just loved the space, with the skylights,” she told Noozhawk this week. “Plants and flowers have always been my passion. I just love Old Town, and Goleta is growing.”

Rousseau invited locals to stop in and commission arrangements of their choosing at the Goodland Florist, which serves Goleta, Santa Barbara, Isla Vista and Montecito.

She plans to bring in more vintage vases to choose from at the shop, which has a parking lot in back.

Lilac Pâtisserie to Open Downtown

A bakery and café devoted to gluten-free products will soon open at 1017 State St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

Lilac Pâtisserie is owned by husband and wife duo Gillian and Alam Muralles, who have worked for years in well-known bakeries in Southern California, according to the business website.

An exact opening date wasn’t available for Lilac Pâtisserie, which will specialize in gluten free cakes, baked goods and entrées, but a spokesperson said the cafe could open as soon as later this month.

AmeriFlex Appoints Partner

AmeriFlex Financial Services, a privately owned, Santa Barbara-based wealth management and financial planning services firm, has appointed Diana Heu to partner.

Heu, who joined the company in 2009 as a financial planner, will be responsible for managing compliance and regulation oversight at the Santa Barbara location and satellite offices.

Before joining AmeriFlex, Heu held positions with several local engineering and manufacturing companies before moving her way up the ranks at AmeriFlex.

McCormack Named Executive

Mike McCormack has been named as executive vice president of the Alaska Financial Company III, LLC.

A 40-year veteran of the real estate industry, McCormack began his career in Hawaii as a prominent developer before moving to Santa Barbara 15 years ago. He now operates his advisory firm, McCormack Pacific Ltd.

In his new role, McCormack will project Alaska’s promise of certainty for accredited investors with fixed income returns.

Pacific Pickle Works Gets Award

Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pickle Works gourmet food company has received a 2015 Good Food Award for its “Jalabeaños,” a blend of jalapeño spiced pickled green beans.

Pacific Pickle Works founder Bradley Bennett accepted the award from world-renowned chef and food activist Alice Waters last week at the Good Food Awards ceremony in San Francisco.

To qualify for a Good Food Award, a product must be responsibly produced from locally sourced ingredients without the use of pesticides and be selected in a blind taste test by a panel of industry experts. Pacific Pickle Works was one of more than 150 producers selected from nearly 1,500 entries for the award this year.

