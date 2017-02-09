BizHawk: Night Lizard Brewing Joining Santa Barbara Craft Beer Ranks

Coast Supply Co. opens a shop in Carpinteria, The Mesa Bookstore welcomes new owners and Hana Kitchen opens at new location

Looking to join Santa Barbara’s burgeoning craft beer scene is Night Lizard Brewing Co., which hopes to open this summer at the vacant 607 State St. space.

The brew house is a family venture, said business manager John Nasser, who recently retired from the biotech industry.

His son, Chip, has been brewing his own beer for close to a decade, and his daughter, Megan, works in marketing.

“I think craft brewing is clearly art, and I think the people who are really good at brewing the beer really understand the science behind how it all works,” Nasser said. “And my son seems to have that knack.”

Night Lizard is planning on 10 to 12 beers on tap on any given night, he added, and hopes to showcase the work of local, up-and-coming artists.

The family is also using the business as a platform to act on what Nasser described as a shared, deep concern for local wildlife. Ten percent of all Night Lizard’s proceeds will be donated to conservation efforts along the Central Coast, and each brew is named after a local endangered species.

Despite being the newcomer amid plenty of competition, Nasser said Santa Barbara and Ventura County breweries have a sort of“fraternity going, and are open and free with advice and information.

“How many chances do you get as a parent to be lucky enough to start a business with your kids — one that means something, that’s important, that can make a difference?” he said.

Coast Supply Co. opens on Santa Claus Lane

Coast Supply Co. has opened a second location at 3821 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria, in the one-time home of owner Ryan Reed’s former business.

Reed owned Reed Floors at that location, and sold it in 2010 to go work for a local church. A couple years back, he bought the 70-year-old Coast Glass at 236 S. Magnolia Ave. in Goleta, reinvigorated it, and began receiving requests from builders, architects and friends to incorporate flooring into his new venture.

Reed said that when he saw his old location open up, he jumped at the opportunity to establish an all-in-one flagship store that would sell not just windows and glass, but flooring, doors, window coverings, furniture and more.

He noted that the Carpinteria Coast Supply Co. and HOME Santa Barbara, both of which opened last month, are the only local stores to sell the Magnolia Home Furniture interior design line of HGTV star Joanna Gaines.

Reed said he’s planning an opening celebration in March.

Mesa Bookstore welcomes new owners

After being put on the market, the South Coast’s tiniest bookstore will indeed remain a bookstore.

Taking over the 205-square-foot Mesa Bookstore from David and Lisa Karys-Schiff are D.J. Palladino and his wife, Diane Arnold.

Palladino, a freelance writer among other jobs, said a friend recommended he buy the 1838 Cliff Drive store. Arnold, a recently retired special-education teacher, was a Mesa Bookstore regular.

Their negotiations with the Karys-Schiffs “just went really smoothly,” Palladino said, and they took over the store last week.

“We had both worked in bookstores in the past, but we’ve never owned a business, so we were very nervous — but so far, so good.”

The Karys-Schiffs run another bookstore in Santa Maria. On Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the store, the two couples will celebrate handing off the reins with “music, snacks and reading enthusiasm.”

Hana Kitchen opens on State Street

Asian fusion restaurant Hana Kitchen has moved its downtown Santa Barbara location to 503 State Street, the former home of Mac’s Fish and Chip Shop.

The restaurant first opened in 2012 at 6558 Pardall Road in Isla Vista. Until the end of last month, its second location was at 5 W. Haley St.

Mac’s served its last meal on Nov. 29.

