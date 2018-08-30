BizHawk: Night Lizard Brewing Company Opens on State Street

Renaud's opens Coast Village Road location, World of Magic moves into Macy's, and Dylan Star clothing boutique comes downtown

It took two years, but Night Lizard Brewing Company has finally opened on State Street.

John and Nancy Nasser opened the brewery on Wednesday to large crowds and many pints of beer.

“I am really excited to finally get it open,” said John Nasser, who was working the bar on Thursday with a big smile on his face.

The brewery at 607 State St. has an outdoors theme, with beers named after endangered species. There's the Goby Brut IPA, the Tiger Salamander Saison, the Leatherback Blonde and the Gnatcatcher IPA, to name a few. The restaurant's theme is, “Saving the Planet One Beer at a Time.”

The company plans to donate a portion of its sales to environmental causes.

“If we can make great beer and make a buck and give some back, that's a good day,” John Nasser said.

Nasser used to work for Johnson & Johnson, and then Amgen, but left behind the pharmaceutical industry to follow a dream.

The brewery has seven beers on tap, but will have 14 soon.

His daughter, Meg Nasser, was also busy working the bar, serving pints the first week.

“It feels amazing,” John Nasser said. “I'm so incredibly psyched.”

Renaud's Opens

French-themed luxury coffee shop Renaud's Patisserie is now serving at 1187 Coast Village Road, near Montecito.

The boutique bakery and coffee shop opened on Aug. 15. It's the third Renaud's location, joining one on State Street and in Loreto Plaza.

“(Awesome) opening today. Great costumer feedback and a serious day of cooking. Thank you Renaud’s team! We survived,” the company posted on Facebook.

The restaurant is known for its cookies, croissants, and well-decorated lattes.

World of Magic

There's ghosts at the old Macy's building on State Street, but they are friendly. We hope.

World of Magic Halloween shop is hiring and the store appears poised to open in early September.

The traveling shop found a high-profile home this year, inside the vacant Macy's building in Paseo Nuevo Mall.

Workers opened the doors this week to get things ready and move in inventory.

The business plans to take advantage of the large space and offer some interactive experiences inside the costume shop.

Dylan Star Rises

New clothing boutique Dylan Star will open at 1719 State St. on Sept. 16.

The store is owned by Santa Barbara resident Erica Brown and will open inside of Salon U at State and Islay Streets.

Dylan Star will be open within the walls of Salon U from Tuesday through Saturday each week, under Brown’s longtime employer and salon owner Michael Romo.

“I have loved the art of making somebody feel good in their own skin,” Brown said in a news release. “I think everyone deserves to feel good about themselves.”

The target constituency will be women looking to buy well-sourced, unique, high-quality garments and accessories at an affordable price, she said. Brown has personally selected each item to reflect an array of stylistic options to take shoppers from day-to-night, including: Bohemian, professional, casual, and feminine, all with an emphasis on excellent fabrics, the news release states.

The grand opening of Dylan Star will take place on from 4 to 9 p.m.. and feature complimentary tacos and margaritas and music by DJ Flea.

