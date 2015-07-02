BizHawk: Nona’s Italian Deli to Open in Former Eastside Grocery Location

Advice

Nona’s Italian Deli will open later this year at 415 E. De la Guerra St. in Santa Barbara — the former home of the Italian Grocery.

That’s because its proprietor is the former wife of Valentino “Tino” Ziliotto, the popular longtime grocer of the Eastside location who died at age 86 in January 2014.

Renovations are under way to update the Eastside staple, which Edith Ziliotto hopes will open in two to three months, if all goes well.

She got to keep the building after the couple divorced in 2013, and Tino got to keep the business.

His sister, nephews and niece opened Tino’s Italian Grocery at 210 W. Carrillo St. last year and will not be affiliated with Nona’s.

Edith, who used to run the register at the original Italian Grocery, told Noozhawk her grandchildren will help her run Nona’s Italian Deli.

The menu is expected to be similar in that it offers “old world taste with modern convenience,” according to the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Rebar Coffee to Open in Funk Zone

Rebar Coffee is slated to open later this month at 214 State St. as the brainchild of two local brothers who own Union Ale right next door.

The coffee shop, bakery and deli will occupy the former home of Tri Tip Company, which Matt and Ben Chrestenson briefly opened and then closed earlier this year. They also own American Ale on Cota Street.

Rebar will feature an espresso machine and multiple types of coffee roasts, according to Matt Chrestenson, who told Noozhawk the shop will open in two weeks now that all equipment has arrived.

Two Purveyors Leave Public Market

The Pasta Shoppe and JuiceWell have closed up shop inside the Santa Barbara Public Market.

The juice shop closed last month and the Pasta Shoppe left the public market as of late last week, according to Michelle Quinn, a spokeswoman representing both companies.

She couldn’t immediately confirm whether the businesses would reopen somewhere else or why they decided to leave the public market, which opened in April 2014 at 38 W. Victoria St. to much fanfare. Its purveyors at that time included 14 hand-picked shops and a commercial kitchen that can be leased for events.

The public market is part of the larger mixed-use Alma del Pueblo project.

Law Firm Makes Moves

Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP of Santa Barbara has announced that Braden Leck and Daniel David have become partners of the firm, while Bradley Hollister has become an associate attorney.

Prior to joining the firm last year, Leck was a partner of the Santa Barbara firm of Seed Mackall LLP, beginning his legal career in Los Angeles at the international firm of Latham & Watkins and focusing on real estate and business transactions, estate planning and trust administration.

David had been of counsel with Santa Barbara firm Price, Postel & Parma LLP, focusing on advanced estate and gift tax planning, wealth preservation, trust and estate administration, business formations, business succession planning and business transactions.

Hollister recently earned his law degree from the Santa Barbara College of the Law while working as a full-time paralegal at the firm.

Cody Makela Joins Arlington Financial Advisors

Cody Makela has joined the Santa Barbara office of Arlington Financial Advisors as a registered associate.

Prior to joining Arlington Financial Advisors, Makela was a client services specialist at Charles Schwab & Co. Inc. for four years and graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a business economics degree.

He has more than five years of experience in the financial services industry.

