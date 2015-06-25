BizHawk: Norton’s Pastrami and Deli Owner Says Business Is Brisk Despite Cutbacks

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

Hours may have been cut back at Norton’s Pastrami and Deli, but the owner of the Santa Barbara restaurant says business is as good as ever.

In fact, Bill Klein told Noozhawk that he’s got his eye on opening a second location in Goleta by the end of 2016.

Patrons may have noticed that Norton’s, which opened at 18 W. Figueroa St. in 2004, has shortened the hours at its original location to close at 4 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. Monday through Friday — a move Klein said he made to cut down the number of hours he works. Norton’s is also closed on Sundays.

The cutback went into motion this past year, along with Norton’s closing its short-lived location at 226 Milpas St.

Klein, who bought the restaurant from its founder in 2008, said the great lunch crowd more than makes up the difference, due at least in part to popularity gained when the eatery was featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives with Guy Fieri in 2011.

“It’s a luxury,” Klein said. “We do very well here.”

He said he plans to begin looking for a Goleta location around this time next year.

Zugan Health Opens in Santa Barbara

Zugan Health has opened at 1015 De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara within the Carrillo Plaza Shopping Center.

The medical office provides urgent care as well as preventive treatments and procedures, including IV “nutrient” drips and vitamin injections.

Zugan in German translates as “access,” which is the goal of the new office that does lab testing and nutrition therapy.

Carpinteria Commercial Building Sold

Hayes Commercial Group has helped close the highest-value commercial sale ever recorded in Carpinteria.

Montana Avenue Capital Partners LLC, a Santa Monica investment, management and development firm, bought the 118,394-square-foot oceanfront office campus at 6303-6309 Carpinteria Ave. from the previous owner of 16 years.

The sale price was not disclosed, but the property was originally listed for $32.5 million, according to Hayes, which represented both parties in the transaction through Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes.

The property is the longtime headquarters of CKE Restaurant Holdings Inc., but it recently also became home to Procore Technologies Inc., which occupies two of the three buildings on the nine-acre campus overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

DeJohn and Hayes will represent MAC in the lease-up of the remaining building still occupied by CKE, which will undergo upgrades.

ONTRAPORT Earns Ranking

Fortune Magazine has listed ONTRAPORT as one of the best companies for millennials, ranking the Santa Barbara company as No. 81.

The recognition comes from the Fortune 100’s Best Workplaces for Millennials, which surveyed the younger generation by asking questions about attitudes toward management, job satisfaction and more.

IntroNetworks Receives Award

Santa Barbara’s introNetworks has received the 2015 California Small Business of the Year award for its 805connect project, according to company co-founder and CEO Mark Sylvester.

State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson presented the award to Sylvester and president and co-founder Kymberlee Weil at the state Capitol earlier this month on California Small Business Day.

The 805connect network aims to be the “connective tissue” for business and community leaders in the Tri-Counties, empowering them to become more aware of the resources that are available in their own county and region before looking elsewhere.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .