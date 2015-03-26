Friday, April 6 , 2018, 2:51 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Nuance Bar and Restaurant to Open in Former Blue Tavern Space at Hotel Indigo

Catering Connection celebrates 20 years, Hayes Commercial Group adds two partners and Goleta-based Inogen opens a new Texas facility

The former Blue Tavern restaurant space at Hotel Indigo on Lower State Street in Santa Barbara is set to open as Nuance in April.
The former Blue Tavern restaurant space at Hotel Indigo on Lower State Street in Santa Barbara is set to open as Nuance in April.
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | March 26, 2015 | 6:44 p.m.

A new bar and restaurant called Nuance is slated to open in the former Blue Tavern restaurant space at 119 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Nuance will open at the end of April in the Hotel Indigo adjacent location, the former Anchor restaurant before Blue Tavern occupied the space for about a year, closing last December.

At the helm of the up-and-coming Funk Zone concept is Santa Barbara private chef Courtney Ladin, who will combine her globally inspired cuisine with the best in locally sourced farmer's market ingredients, according to Jennifer Zacharias of JZPR, the firm handling marketing efforts.

"Her playful, approachable preparations showcase the flavors and quality of each element on the plate," she said.

Ladin is set to collaborate on the project with managing partner Bill Chait, a popular Los Angeles restaurant owner and head of Sprout LA. The revered restaurateur is behind some of Southern California's most award-winning chefs and restaurants.

Nuance has already garnered mention as an anticipated restaurant destination in Tasting Table.

Catering Connection Turns 20

ONeill
Ursula O’Neill

Full-service Santa Barbara catering company Catering Connection will celebrate its 20th anniversary this April. 

Irish-born owner turned American citizen (in 2014) Ursula O’Neill came to the country with a family background in business and hospitality, settling first in Carpinteria. 

Catering Connection has grown from a small, boutique catering company to one with its own Santa Barbara culinary studios serving the area’s leading companies, as well as numerous private, charity and community events and a specialty in weddings.

Catering Connection will celebrate with a private anniversary party for clients, vendors and media, while simultaneously launching new branding.

“I learned from generations in my family that if you work hard, you will see results,” O’Neill said in a statement. “Our company has grown but maintained all the personal touches of a smaller boutique, service-oriented company, and I am so honored to be celebrating our 20th year in business. I am deeply grateful for my team, family, clients and vendors who have brought us to this point.”

Hayes Promotes Partners

Hayes Commercial Group has promoted two of its associates — some of the most prolific commercial real estate brokers in the area — to partners.

Christos Celmayster and Kristopher Roth were existing associates within the firm.

Celmayster and Roth join partners Greg Bartholomew, Francois DeJohn, Steve Hayes, Michael Martz and Dan Moll.

Roth, who joined Hayes in 2003, specializes in the leasing and sale of commercial and investment property, completing more than 400 transactions totaling more than 1.6 million square feet.

Celmayster, a Santa Barbara native, joined Hayes in 2009 after being in the selling and leasing investment and commercial real estate business locally since 2002. He has been involved in more than 200 transactions — including 59 commercial and apartment sales and 153 leases — with total value exceeding $110 million. 

“Christos and Kris have not only proven themselves to be outstanding brokers, they also exemplify the team approach that is a core principle of our firm,” Steve Hayes said in a statement. “We are proud to have them as partners.”

Inogen Opens New Facility

Inogen Inc., a Goleta-based medical technology company offering innovative respiratory products for use in the home-care setting, announced this week that its new manufacturing facility in Richardson, Texas, is now operational, supporting product manufacturing, packaging and logistics.

The 23,890-square-foot facility was leased in December for a term of approximately seven years to expand manufacturing capacity and lower the company's average per square foot manufacturing cost.

The company will convert its prior manufacturing space into office space to allow for the additions of sales, customer service, billing personnel and other administrative functions.

Figueroa Mountain Brewing Takes Home Awards

Buellton-based Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. recently took home three gold medals from the 2015 Meiningers International Craft Beer Awards in Germany for its Lizard’s Mouth Imperial India Pale Ale, Stagecoach Stout and 4th Anniversary Ale. 

More than 550 products from more than 20 countries were entered in the 2015 Meiningers International Craft Beer Awards, doubling the previous year. 

“There were only 22 awards given to craft beers from the United States, and we are proud to have taken home three of those,” Figueroa President Jaime Dietenhofer said in a statement.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

