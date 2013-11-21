Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 5:46 pm | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Olio Crudo Bar to Open Next to Its Sister Restaurants Downtown

Samy’s Camera to move out of Chapala Street location, Down to Earth Gardening Solutions opens in Buellton and Telegraph Brewing expands reach to Arizona

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 21, 2013 | 9:17 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community.

A longtime dream will be realized next year when Olio Crudo Bar opens next door to Olio e Limone Ristorante in downtown Santa Barbara.

The adjoining bar — the former Herbal Spirit — is under construction and is set to open in January, according to Elaine Andersen Morello, president of Olio Cucina Inc., which also encompasses the restaurant and the adjacent Olio Pizzeria.

Morello said she has been fantasizing about having the space at 11 W. Victoria St., Suite 18 for a bar since opening Olio e Limone Ristorante in 1999.

The bar and main dining areas will be connected, she said, and the bar will offer crudo (or raw) Italian seafood, as well as meat and veggie crudo and cooked bar menu items.

Samy’s Camera to Move from Chapala Location

Samy’s Camera will move out of its Chapala Street space and into a yet-to-be determined storefront sometime in 2014.

The camera shop at 614 Chapala St. will not renew its lease when it expires in May 2014 and instead will search for a smaller downtown space, according to manager Richard Pinnock.

Sonos has already committed to take over the space next year, converting the building to its corporate headquarters after an extensive remodel, according to Greg Bartholomew, partner with Hayes Commercial Group.

Bartholomew said Sonos could get the location before or after the lease end date, since the company has agreed to let Samy’s Camera find another space before exiting.

Pinnock said Samy’s Camera is hoping to find a location that's closer to 12,000 square feet — a reduction from its current 20,000 square feet.

Down to Earth Gardening Solutions Opens

Down to Earth Gardening Solutions, a new business specializing in organic and heirloom gardening, has opened in Buellton.

Brothers Nathaniel and Seamus Ethridge, along with Seamus’ partner, Adrienne, envision the business as a place where Santa Ynez Valley residents can learn about creating sustainable gardens, with an emphasis on organic and non-GMO plantings.

The store at 141G East Hwy. 246 in Buellton will offer everything from soil, seeds and tools to a series of garden workshops.

A grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Telegraph Brewing Co. Expands Shipping

Santa Barbara-based Telegraph Brewing Co.’s award-winning beers are now available in Arizona through Hensley Beverage Co.

Telegraph is shipping both draft and bottled beers to the Grand Canyon State, including allocations of limited-release and seasonal beers in addition to their core, year-round beers like California Ale and White Ale.

“Arizona is where I grew up,” founder and CEO Brian Thompson said. “Seeing our bottles on the shelves here means a lot to me, and we are very excited by this expansion.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

