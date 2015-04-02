Friday, April 13 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: On the Alley Restaurant Opening in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace

Rusty's Pizza buys Stacky’s Seaside in Summerland, E Madison interior design sets up shop in Montecito and Bonita Summerland plans to reopen in May

On the Alley restaurant will open in the former Gina’s Pizza location at Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.
On the Alley restaurant will open in the former Gina’s Pizza location at Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 2, 2015 | 8:10 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

Another On the Alley will open this summer in Goleta’s Camino Real Marketplace.

The restaurant is set to open its second location this July in the former Gina’s Pizza space at 7038 Market Place Drive, mirroring the simple, seafood-infused menu of its original Santa Barbara Harbor location.

Santa Barbara’s Bennett family signed the lease last week, according to John Bennett, who along with his mother owns and operates several area restaurants.

The family opened the first On the Alley at 117 Harbor Way in 2011 as a takeout version of its popular harbor staple, Brophy Brothers.

The longtime locals also since acquired the Mesa’s Cliff Room, Arch Rock, the former Maggie’s (now Benchmark Eatery) and Farmer Boy Restaurant.

The new On the Alley will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and “focus on a genuine commitment to service and a value driven product,” Bennett told Noozhawk. “The atmosphere will be lively, rustic and comfortable.” 

Marketplace property manager Mark Ingalls said Camino Real Marketplace was thrilled about the new addition.

“Adding chowder, fish and chips, and (On the Alley’s) favorites really rounds out our food court's diverse restaurant offerings,” Ingalls said.

Rusty’s Pizza Buys Summerland Staple

Rusty’s Pizza has purchased Stacky’s Seaside in Summerland, where new owners of the longtime restaurant staple at 2315 Lillie Ave. hope to open Rusty's Summerland in the next month or so.

A sign denoting the sale has been posted in the restaurant window, but employees weren’t sure what the sale means, since Stacky’s Seaside has been open at that location for 30 years.

Representatives for Rusty’s Pizza, a regional chain that was founded locally in 1969, confirmed the location will become a pizza parlor. Rusty’s operates seven other area locations.

Interior Design Studio Opens

An interior design and retail store called E Madison has opened at 1159 Coast Village Road in Montecito.

The location is the second for E Madison, which opened its original store in Ladera Ranch at 25652 Crown Valley Parkway F-3.

According to its website, E Madison specializes in home décor and interior design services, with associates that have more than 80-plus combined years of design experience.

The Montecito space was formerly occupied by Maison K, which has since moved down the street to 1253 Coast Village Road.

Bonita Summerland Plans Reopening

Summerland’s Bonita Summerland will reopen by May 31, according to its owner.

The boutique retailer at 2330 Lillie Ave. was forced to close in February for renovations following a fire next door at Summerland Winery.

Public Market Plans One-Year Celebration

The Santa Barbara Public Market will mark its one-year anniversary with a free "Spring Fling" event Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 38 W. Victoria St.

Locals and visitors are invited to partake in special springtime food samplings, cooking demonstrations, family festivities and live music. The collective's 14 merchants will toast a year of hard work and highlighting local culture and cuisine.

Festivities kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday with a visit from the Easter Bunny to The Kitchen, followed by egg-decorating crafts, cooking classes and more. The full event schedule can be found by clicking here

7-Eleven Opens on State Street

A new 7-Eleven convenience store opened this week at the corner of State and Mission streets in Santa Barbara.

A Subway sandwich shop was also slated to be going into the space at 1936 State St., but word on that opening wasn’t available this week.

The site was formerly a Mobil gas station that had been vacant for many years.

Michelle Swanitz Promoted at DMHA Architecture

Award-winning Santa Barbara architecture firm DMHA Architecture + Interior Design has announced the promotion of Michelle Swanitz to senior director of projects.

Michael Holliday, FAIA, a principal architect with the firm, made the announcement last week.

Swanitz has worked with Holliday since 2007 as a project manager, bringing with her more than 25 years of experience in architecture, planning and project management.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

