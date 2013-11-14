BizHawk: With All Its Pieces in Place, Onward Art & Design Hosting Grand Opening

Fresh Market on Milpas is set to open in December, A.H. Gaspar Jeweler is going out of business and Hotel Santa Barbara finishes guestroom renovations

Mary Benenati spent more than a year trying to find the perfect location for Onward Art & Design, so it makes sense that the small-business owner would take the same time and care to plan a grand-opening celebration in its State Street space.

The eclectic shop of décor and home furnishings, which officially opened at 1233 State St. in July, will host its grand opening from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

“I just wanted to be sure everything was ready to go,” Benenati told Noozhawk. “I’m really trying to fit everything in this small space. It’s exciting to see how it’s received from the local eye.”

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Benenati used to worked in the family business at Danica House, which is now owned and operated by her brother as MichaelKate Interiors.

Onward Art & Design sells lights and linens from France, sofas from Los Angeles, wallpaper from England, and even displays and sells local artwork.

The grand opening is a sort of “Unofficial Ben Harper Pre-Party,” Benenati said, since the singer-songwriter is playing at the The Granada Theatre across the street at 8 p.m., and 10 percent of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Parkinson's Association of Santa Barbara.

Milpas Fresh Market to Open Next Month

The Fresh Market is set to open next month at 222 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

Doors at the new specialty grocery store are set to open at 8 a.m. Dec. 11, and grand-opening activities will include chef demonstrations, food sampling and drawings for gift cards. A sample-sized bag of the company’s gourmet coffee and a reusable shopping bag will be free to the first 1,000 customers.

The store — the fifth Fresh Market chain in California — will boast a bakery, service meat counter, wide selection of ready-to-serve entrées, fresh seafood, more than 200 imported and domestic cheeses, and more.

A.H. Gaspar Jeweler Going Out of Business

A.H. Gaspar Jeweler at 1213 Coast Village Road in Montecito will go out of business this weekend.

The 32-year-old jewelry store has a liquidation sale going on through 4 p.m. Sunday, according to information sent out by owner Art Gaspar.

Hotel Santa Barbara Finishes Renovations

Guestroom renovations at Hotel Santa Barbara were recently completed three days ahead of schedule.

The six-week renovation project was meant to transform the 75 guestrooms of the hotel at 533 State St. into urban retreats, complete with new local vintage photography from the Santa Barbara Historical Museum’s Redmond Library, Keurig in-room coffee makers, sleep sofas with patented Tiffany 24/7 Platform Sleep Systems and Simmons’ famous Felicity Pillow Top beds.

The renovation was unique as all furniture, fixtures and equipment, as well as renovation workers, entered the hotel through guestroom windows using scaffolding and a lift system installed on the back of the hotel.

Arch Rock Fish Creates Golden Tickets

Beginning this month, Arch Rock Fish will engage guests by tucking "Golden Tickets" inside the napkins of some place settings.

Tickets will be redeemable for two free entrées and are valued at up to $100 each.

The gift is being offered to show Arch Rock’s appreciation for guests as part of its mission to be a “Neighborhood Joint.”

Night Out to Celebrate ‘Mustache Movember’

Night Out Inc. will host a Movember Beer Crawl on Saturday, Nov. 23, in honor of “Mustache Movember.”

The event features five downtown venues, each serving up one beer of their choice. Participants will sample the featured brew at each location, then meet at the final spot for the after-party.

Night Out will donate a portion of proceeds from each ticket to the Movember Foundation, a global organization dedicated to raising awareness in the fight against prostate and testicular cancer.

Attendees will meet at a check-in location at 3 p.m. to get their itinerary and mustache (if unable to grow their own), and then continue on a self-guided tour. A special prize will be awarded for the best mustache of the day.

