BizHawk: Owners of Pace Food + Drink Put Restaurant Giveaway Contest On Hold

Samy’s Camera's lease extended on downtown location, Yellow Belly Tap Sucker restaurant to open and Barry Hoffert buys Motor Brake and Wheel

After making national and local news, Pace Food + Drink owners have decided to postpone the contest to give away the restaurant located in downtown Santa Barbara because of "unforeseen circumstances."

The Snyder family hopes to launch the contest again in the near future, according to a statement on the restaurant’s website.

Jeff and Kim Snyder originally announced the contest earlier this year after learning their two sons had no interest in taking over the family business at 413 State St.

On Thursday, Kim Snyder told Noozhawk the contest was put on hold because of personal reasons the family did not wish to share, and that she was looking forward to relaunching the contest because it's gotten such a great response.

“Regretfully, we are canceling the contest at this time due to unforeseen circumstances,” the Snyders posted online. “Our plan is to relaunch the contest in the near future. If you are still interested in the contest and/or have begun working on your submission, please send your contact information to [email protected] and we will send you an email alerting you to the new dates once they are firmed up. Thanks for your understanding.”

Samy’s Camera Extends Stay in Chapala Street Location

Samy’s Camera will remain in its current location at 614 Chapala St. at least until July 15.

The camera shop’s lease, which originally was set to expire this month, was extended while Samy’s secures a new, smaller downtown Santa Barbara spot and as Sonos finalizes plans and permits for renovating the space into the business’ new headquarters.

Samy’s manager Richard Pinnock said the shop is close to signing a lease on another property, but he couldn’t share where until the change was official.

Yellow Belly Tap Sucker to Open

Two Santa Barbara natives plan to open a new restaurant and tap-room style bar in the former Tap Thai restaurant location at 2611 De la Vina St.

Longtime friends and owners Alex Noorsmand, a five-year manager at Crushcakes Café on Anacapa Street, and Tracy Clark, a seasoned bartender, plan to open Yellow Belly in late June or early July.

The official full name will be Yellow Belly Tap Sucker Restaurant and Bar, a play on words inspired by the bird Yellow Belly Sap Sucker.

Noorsmand described the venture as a bar, restaurant and tap house with modern American food, craft beers on tap and a focus on local coffee, wine and fare to showcase the fruits of their hometown.

She said the pair plans to renovate the space, emphasizing the front and back patio space.

Motor Brake and Wheel Boasts New Owner

After nearly 30 years of working at Motor Brake and Wheel, Barry Hoffert recently bought the business at 124 W. De la Guerra St., halfway between Chapala and De la Vina streets.

The automotive repair shop has operated in Santa Barbra since 1946, moving to its current location in 1958 and working on both domestic and foreign cars.

Hoffert began working at Motor Brake and Wheel in 1985 for Greg Jenson, and stayed on through three owners before becoming general manager under owner Tom Boeddeker, who sold him the business this year.

Hoffert, a Goleta native and San Marcos High School graduate, previously worked at Sears in La Cumbre as a tire buster, and went to Glendale Technical Training school to learn how to diagnose and repair auto suspensions, brakes and wheel alignments.

