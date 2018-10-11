Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 11:01 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: ParadICE Shave Ice Opens in Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara

Pacific Sales closing in Goleta; CVS coming to Hollister Village; Chicken in a Barrel opens on Calle Real; Bed taxes up in August

Man preparing shave ice. Click to view larger
Lee Jacobs prepares a tasty treat for a customer at the new ParadICE Shave Ice company in the Paseo Nuevo Mall in Santa Barbara. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photos)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 11, 2018 | 9:42 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Don't call it a snow cone. It's far from ice and flavored syrup. 

Lee Jacobs and wife Chelsea Jacobs have opened ParadICE Shave Ice at 11 W. De La Guerra Plaza at Paseo Nuevo Mall, across from the theater.

They use real fruit juice and cane sugar to flavor their shaved-ice treats. The shaved ice can be served on top of vanilla ice cream, for a super sweet treat. 

"It's my favorite dessert," said Chelsea Jacobs. "It's delicious."

She had been prodding her husband to open a shave-ice store for years, but it wasn't until they went to Hawaii and he tried it there that he became a believer.

"I took one bite. It was awesome," said Lee Jacobs, who also has a business partner, Marek Nold.

The flavors include mango, passion fruit, blood orange, strawberry, guava, pineapple, raspberry, cherry, lychee, banana, pomegranate and coconut.

They also use all organic, compostable products, including biodegradable cups, spoons, straws and 100-percent recycled napkins.

They decided that it was unique for Santa Barbara and opened the store in September. It's part of a Paseo Nuevo renaissance, nestled next to another recently opened shop, Bubble Pop.

Already they have had a lot of return customers.

"Once they get in here, they get hooked," Chelsea said. 

Pacific Sales Closing in Goleta

Nearly empty Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home store in Goleta Click to view larger
Not much inventory is left at the Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home store in Goleta, which is closing its doors by Nov. 9. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photos)

Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home in Goleta is closing its doors by Nov. 9, but most likely sooner.

The popular home appliance store opened 10 years ago, and has served as a reliable and affordable destination for families looking for home appliances. 

These days, however, the store is a clinging to life, with only a smattering of lonely appliances still available, which is why the store, 7127 Hollister Avenue, might close sooner. 

Best Buy, 7090 Market Place Drive in Goleta, owns the store, so it is likely that the appliances that were once available at Pacific Sales will be consolidated into Best Buy's offerings nearby. 

Goleta Getting a New Pharmacy

Sign announcing new CVS pharmacy and drug store coming to Hollister Village in Goleta. Click to view larger
A CVS pharmacy and drug store is coming to Hollister Village in Goleta. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photos)

There's good news for families in Northern Goleta.

A drugstore is coming. 

For years, from Storke Ranch to Winchester Canyon, residents had to endure all the way to Calle Real to Walgreens or CVS to pick up a variety of household items and prescription drugs. Kmart, which has gone out of business, had limited drug store choices. 

That appears to be changing soon. 

CVS is headed into the spot previously occupied by a mattress store that went out of business at 7000 Hollister Village. 

Hollister Village is still looking to find its footing. While some stores have proved wildly successful, such as Smart & Final and Pieology, others have come and gone, such as Dickey's Barbecue, Zizzo's and R&R Furniture. 

More Chicken on Calle Real

Chicken in a Barrel has opened at 5711 Calle Real in Goleta. Click to view larger
Chicken in a Barrel has opened at 5711 Calle Real in Goleta. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photos)

KFC has some competition just a few doors down. 

Chicken in a Barrel has opened at 5711 Calle Real.

It's the fifth store for the chain, with three in Hawaii and one in Lake Tahoe. The restaurant opened Oct. 1.

It serves more than chicken. Ribs, tacos, burritos, burgers, onion rings, even salads are on the menu.

Hotel Bed Taxes Up in August 

The new Hotel Californian is paying off for Santa Barbara. 

Santa Barbara received $2.33 million in transient occupancy taxes during August 2018, a 9.2 percent increase from the same month a year prior. The city credits the increase to the new hotel opening, as well as an overall room rate increase. 

The City has collected approximately $4.6 million through two months of this fiscal year,

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 