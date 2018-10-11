BizHawk: ParadICE Shave Ice Opens in Paseo Nuevo in Santa Barbara

Pacific Sales closing in Goleta; CVS coming to Hollister Village; Chicken in a Barrel opens on Calle Real; Bed taxes up in August

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Don't call it a snow cone. It's far from ice and flavored syrup.

Lee Jacobs and wife Chelsea Jacobs have opened ParadICE Shave Ice at 11 W. De La Guerra Plaza at Paseo Nuevo Mall, across from the theater.

They use real fruit juice and cane sugar to flavor their shaved-ice treats. The shaved ice can be served on top of vanilla ice cream, for a super sweet treat.

"It's my favorite dessert," said Chelsea Jacobs. "It's delicious."

She had been prodding her husband to open a shave-ice store for years, but it wasn't until they went to Hawaii and he tried it there that he became a believer.

"I took one bite. It was awesome," said Lee Jacobs, who also has a business partner, Marek Nold.

The flavors include mango, passion fruit, blood orange, strawberry, guava, pineapple, raspberry, cherry, lychee, banana, pomegranate and coconut.

They also use all organic, compostable products, including biodegradable cups, spoons, straws and 100-percent recycled napkins.

They decided that it was unique for Santa Barbara and opened the store in September. It's part of a Paseo Nuevo renaissance, nestled next to another recently opened shop, Bubble Pop.

Already they have had a lot of return customers.

"Once they get in here, they get hooked," Chelsea said.

Pacific Sales Closing in Goleta

Pacific Sales Kitchen & Home in Goleta is closing its doors by Nov. 9, but most likely sooner.

The popular home appliance store opened 10 years ago, and has served as a reliable and affordable destination for families looking for home appliances.

These days, however, the store is a clinging to life, with only a smattering of lonely appliances still available, which is why the store, 7127 Hollister Avenue, might close sooner.

Best Buy, 7090 Market Place Drive in Goleta, owns the store, so it is likely that the appliances that were once available at Pacific Sales will be consolidated into Best Buy's offerings nearby.

Goleta Getting a New Pharmacy

There's good news for families in Northern Goleta.

A drugstore is coming.

For years, from Storke Ranch to Winchester Canyon, residents had to endure all the way to Calle Real to Walgreens or CVS to pick up a variety of household items and prescription drugs. Kmart, which has gone out of business, had limited drug store choices.

That appears to be changing soon.

CVS is headed into the spot previously occupied by a mattress store that went out of business at 7000 Hollister Village.

Hollister Village is still looking to find its footing. While some stores have proved wildly successful, such as Smart & Final and Pieology, others have come and gone, such as Dickey's Barbecue, Zizzo's and R&R Furniture.

More Chicken on Calle Real

KFC has some competition just a few doors down.

Chicken in a Barrel has opened at 5711 Calle Real.

It's the fifth store for the chain, with three in Hawaii and one in Lake Tahoe. The restaurant opened Oct. 1.

It serves more than chicken. Ribs, tacos, burritos, burgers, onion rings, even salads are on the menu.

Hotel Bed Taxes Up in August

The new Hotel Californian is paying off for Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara received $2.33 million in transient occupancy taxes during August 2018, a 9.2 percent increase from the same month a year prior. The city credits the increase to the new hotel opening, as well as an overall room rate increase.

The City has collected approximately $4.6 million through two months of this fiscal year,

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .