BizHawk: Paxti’s Pizza Brings Its Deep-Dish Specialty to State Street

Uber offers new car option, Marc Alexander moves dental practice and Old Wharf Trading Company hires new manager

Deep-dish pizza baked in a slow rotating oven is the bread and butter of the latest addition to the downtown Santa Barbara dining scene.

Patxi's Pizza (pronounced PAH-cheese) opened Tuesday at 515 State St. as the 14th location of the Bay Area chain, owned by Francisco "Patxi" Azpiroz and Bill Freeman.

Freeman, who fondly remembers his visits to Santa Barbara over the years, said the area seemed a perfect fit after he and Azpiroz — a friend of more than two decades — began scaling the business a few years ago.

The first Patxi's Pizza opened in Palo Alto 11 years ago, growing to nine locations in the Bay Area, three in Denver and one in Seattle, with plans to soon open three more.

“People are already loving it,” Freeman said. “The response has been great so far.”

In addition to the signature pizza, which folds some of 36 ingredient choices between dough that’s then topped with more sauce, Patxi's Pizza offers a crispy Italian-style thin pizza, a thin gluten-free crust, fresh salads, appetizers and a large selection of local craft beer and wine, including 20 beers on tap.

The Santa Barbara location, which was formerly an art gallery and Territory Ahead clothing, also boasts 19 back parking lot spots. Like all Patxi's Pizza locations, the eatery will host a fundraiser one day a week offering 10 percent of all sales to local nonprofits.

Uber Offers New Car Option

Ride-sharing app Uber this week launched a new level of car service, priced between its two current user options.

UberPLUS will provide passengers with rides from stylish, sleek car models such as BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Classes and Audi A4s at a slightly more affordable price.

Current base fare for an uberX car is $3, an uberPLUS is $5 and UberBlack is $8, according to the company, which bills uberPLUS as “an elevated experience at rates cheaper than a taxi.”

Dental Specialist Practice Moves

Local prosthodontist Marc Alexander has moved his offices into new space at 2173 Ortega Hill Road in Summerland.

Alexander, a dentist who specializes in crowns, bridges and implant dentistry, practiced for the past 14 years at 1165 Coast Village Road before making the move three months ago.

The new offices are on the second floor.

New Manager at Souvenir Shop

Old Wharf Trading Company has hired Rina Mitchell as its new manager.

Mitchell comes to the Stearns Wharf clothing and souvenir shop — open for more than 30 years — with experience managing clothing stores, movie theaters and other retail.

Stacie Nyborg Joins Law Firm

Santa Barbara-based Buynak, Fauver, Archbald & Spray has hired Stacie Nyborg to the firm’s business and tax practice.

Nyborg has worked with large and small businesses, high net-worth clients, city agencies and nonprofits, experience that expands the firm's businesses services to the Tri-Counties business environment.

She specializes in counseling corporate clients and startups, asset transfers, formation of business entities, contract law and dispute resolution and real estate transactional matters.

