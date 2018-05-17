BizHawk: Peet’s Coffee Pours Its Last Cup in Downtown Santa Barbara

Roost restaurant opens in the former Downey's spot; Verizon Wireless vacates State Street store; Get Away Dream Vacation travel agency launches

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Peet's Coffee at 1131 State St. has served its last latte.

The San Francisco Bay Area-based coffee chain is the latest State Street shop to say goodbye to the American Riviera.

Thursday was Peet's final day of serving $3 maple scones and $5.30 white chocolate mocha lattes at that location.

The State Street spot was one of two in Santa Barbara (the other is at Five Points Shopping Center), and offered locals an alternative to the eight Starbucks offerings in Santa Barbara.

The store itself suffered from a bit of schizophrenia. It was a popular hangout for homeless people to congregate and hangout, inside and on the front patio.

But the back of the building opened up to spectacular sunlight during the morning and early afternoon, where small groups convened on the patio underneath the Italian architecture building, which faced out to a steady stream of clients from the hot yoga studio.

Adam Geeb, a representative from Sima property management, said it's possible that Peet's wasn't getting as many tourists as the downtown shops because it is so high on State Street.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art has also been undergoing a long and loud renovation, and the sound of jackhammers and construction crews could be heard from inside the shop.

“It's a beautiful spot,” Geeb said. “I would love to see a local coffee shop with hopefully more of a food component.”

Representatives from Peet's did not comment on the closure.

Geeb said Sima and Peet's had positive conversations, but ultimately it was a Peet's business decision to leave.



“We are not in the business of forcing tenants out,” Geeb said. “We were sad to see them go.”

Roost Restaurant

The former Downey's Restaurant at 1305 State St. is now occupied by Roost. Downey's closed in 2017 after more than 35 years in existence.

Among the Roost menu items, posted on the front window, are: Mary's Half Chicken, from the rotisserie, for $21; the Roast Chicken Sandwich, with apple, bacon, arugula and tomato, for $15; and the Roost, a salad with chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomato and green onion, stilton, little gems and vinaigrette, for $16.

Verizon Moving

It's unclear where they are headed, but the Verizon Wireless store at 636 State St. has closed. A sign on the doors says the store is “on the move.”

The spot, at the corner of State and Ortega streets, was made famous as the longtime home of the Italian & Greek Deli, which specialized in lunchtime sandwiches on French rolls.

Get Away Vacation

Get Away Dream Vacation travel agency recently launched as a full-service travel agency.

“We work with everyone’s budget and help all trips from a quick Vegas get away to all inclusive trips,” said Marlene Onate, in a news release.

“Leave the planning to us we have low deposits and are bilingual.” The agency can be reached at 805.769.4300.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.