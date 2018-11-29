BizHawk: Petco Closing Store on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

The Petco store on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara is closing its doors on Jan. 5.

The popular pet supply store opened at 19 S. Milpas St. 16 years ago.

"At Petco, we’re constantly evaluating our complete real estate portfolio to ensure locations are conveniently located to best serve our guests," Petco said in a statement.

"We value the relationships we've built with pet parents in the community, and look forward to continuing to provide them with the same outstanding products, services and advice for taking the best possible care of their pets at our Petco location at 3985 State St."

The closure of Petco is the latest blow to the Milpas Shopping Center, which lost Trader Joe's a year ago, and is now only anchored by Rite-Aid.

Trader Joe's moved up the street to 222 N. Milpas Street, into the former Scolari's building.

Pop's Shoe Repair

Walt Stallings and his son, Jason, have opened Pop's Shoe Repair inside Eco Friendly Dry Cleaners at a shared space at 127 W. Canon Perdido St. Walt Stallings founded the first Pop's Shoe Repair 46 years ago in Camarillo.

“Pop’s quality workmanship and focus on good, old-fashioned customer service is a perfect fit for us," said Samantha Journey and Greg Eatwell, the husband-and-wife owners of Eco Friendly Dry Cleaners, in a joint statement. "Now customers can drop off their dry cleaning as well as their shoes. It truly is a one-stop-shop.”

Pop’s Shoe Repair and Eco Friendly Dry Cleaners are hosting a "First Thursday" event from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 6.

Eureka!restaurant will offer appetizers and the Santa Barbara Cider Co. will provide English-style ciders.

“Bring a pair of dress shoes on the night for a free shoe bath,” Jason Stallings said.

Letter Perfect Pop-Up

Summerland has a new pop-up shop called Letter Perfect.

The shop at 2346 Lillie Ave, previously the Just Folk Museum, sells cards, specialy gifts, stationary, party supplies, and custom items, in addition to holiday items.

Letter Perfect is open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

From Dec. 7 to 9, the shop will host an art gallery opening featuring the works of painter Michael Drury and other members of the Oak Group.

New General Manager

The La Cumbre Country Club has appointed a new general manager, Eric VanderWerff.

“I am ecstatic to serve as general manager at La Cumbre Country Club," VanderWerff said in a statement. "I have been enamored by the club’s legacy for many years, and it is an honor to join their team."

VanderWerff has worked in the industry for more that 30 years, including management positions at Birnam Wood and the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. VanderWerff will oversee management and enhancements to the property.

VanderWerff in 2017 became general manager at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, the state’s second oldest yacht club after the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, according to a statement. He is also a certified wine professional from the Culinary Institute of America.

