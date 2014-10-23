BizHawk: Piano Riviera Lounge Brings New Flavor, Sound to Downtown

Hot Spots closes, Brian Johnson hired at Marcus & Millichap and Longoria Wines opens a new tasting room in Lompoc

Two local hospitality and entertainment veterans have helped create a new restaurant concept featuring a Mediterranean-influenced menu, music that plays five nights a week and a baby grand piano.

Faced with the task of turning the former French Table into something more casual and fun, Stephen Goularte and Fabrice Allain played key roles in opening the Piano Riviera Lounge at 129 E. Anapamu St.

With prime real estate across the street from the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Gardens, the manager duo earlier this year combined their knowledge of the local restaurant and nightlife scene.

Restaurant owner Michael Ganz was happy with the end result, a dining and drinking experience that incorporates live music — solo pianist, an eight-piece jazz band or DJ, depending on the night — along with rotating displays of local artwork.

Ganz opened the French Table in that location nearly two years ago, which then became the Piano Gastro Lounge briefly before remodeling and changing the name again. The lounge hosted a grand opening earlier this month.

“We’re just trying to make this vibe standout,” said Goularte, general manager and chef at the lounge. “We’re like a jazz place.”

But that’s not the only music patrons will hear, and Mediterranean style food won’t be all diners see. The menu also incorporates French, Italian, Spanish and California influences.

“We want people to feel like it’s an extension of their living room,” Allain said.

Hot Spots Closes

Per plans to develop La Entrada de Santa Barbara, local joint Hot Spots Coffee has closed its doors on Lower State Street.

The building at the corner of Mason and States streets is slated for demolition by the end of the year, according to plans from Los Angeles-based developer 35 State Street Hotel Partners.

Hot Spots owners could not be reached to share whether the businesses were closing permanently or relocating somewhere else.

Brian Johnson Leaves Radius Commercial

Brian Johnson has been hired as a senior associate at Marcus & Millichap’s new real firm office in Ventura, which will cover from Thousand Oaks to Paso Robles.

Johnson, who most recently served as senior agent and general manager for Santa Barbara-based Radius Commercial Real Estate & Investments, will focus on multifamily investments after specializing in commercial property sales along the Central Coast since 2002.

Johnson previously co-authored the South Coast Commercial Vacancy Report for the annual UCSB Economic Forecast Project while still at Radius.

Longoria Wines Opens Lompoc Tasting Room

Family-owned Longoria Wines has opened a new winery and tasting room in downtown Lompoc, fulfilling a 32-year-old dream to own a production facility.

Owners Rick and Diana Longoria have been making wine under their own label since 1982, opening their first tasting room in Los Olivos more than 16 years ago before finding the perfect fit for their own winery.

The couple had been making small-batch, ultra-premium wine at a leased building at the Sobhani Industrial Complex on Industrial Way in Lompoc.

In 2012, they bought that historic nearly one-acre industrial building lot at 415 E. Chestnut Ave. — a former union hall and community center — and completed construction earlier this year, according to Diana Longoria.

The four large rooms of the historic clubhouse were converted to a tasting room, a lounge area featuring the social club’s original fireplace, office space, a separate dining room area for wine club members and a temperature-controlled barrel room, with outdoor patio and garden.

The Los Olivos tasting room at 2935 Grand Ave. will remain open daily, and the new room in Lompoc will be open Fridays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

