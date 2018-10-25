BizHawk: Santa Barbara, Goleta Pizza Places Going to Online Only

Lot of commercial real estate for sale; Mosaic pop-up plans grand opening; Vicenta's Mexican Cuisine about to debut in Goleta

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

It looks like even the time-honored tradition of a sit-down dinner at the pizza parlor is going the way of the bookstore — disappearing.

Longtime local favorite Pizza Mizza closed its doors last month inside La Cumbre Plaza and has become delivery-only. The owners have decided to focus on their restaurants, Mizza Artisan Pizza and Italian Cuisine and Viva Modern Mexican Food in La Arcada.

The Pizza Mizza menu is still available, and is cooked out of the Viva kitchen. Pizza Mizza itself has been renamed "DeliverySB," if you call the number.

"It's the same food as Pizza Mizza," said manager Martin Julio.

Pizza Mizza, with its large patio area and TVs, was a popular place to hold youth sports and other parties. For now, the building is just another mall vacancy.

Papa Juan Plans Online Pizza Shop

Juan Ramos is skipping the sit-down pizza experience entirely.

He is planning to open a pizza place at the site of the former Papa John's, 5756 Calle Real, in about three weeks.

He has put his own spin on the business concept, and is unabashed in his reasons why.

At Pizza Online Company, people will order their pizza online and then pick it up 15 minutes later. When the pizza is done, you will get a text telling you to pick it up. Owner Ramos said he has also partnered with GrubHub so the pizza can be delivered.

Everything, however, must be done on a computer, smart phone or tablet. No phone calls.

"I am not going to spend time on the phone," Ramos joked.

With no wait staff or delivery drivers, Ramos is able to cut costs. He said most of the expense of a restaurant is personnel and rent.

A typical pizza place, he said, needs a minimum of 12 employees. He plans to only have three employees, including himself, working inside the small space in the Calle Real Shopping Center.

Ramos is a veteran in the food service industry. Originally from Mexico, he has worked as a bartender, dishwasher, cook, manager, just about every position. He's also a computer technician, and specializes on point-of-sale systems.

"I decided to combine my passions," Ramos said.

Since he has cut out most of the costs, he plans to sell the pizzas for $6.99, $8.99 and $10.99, which come with two toppings.

"I'm going to be the chef," he said. "I love pizza."

Ramos plans to throw in a few of his specialty recipes as well, including pizza with al pastor, chorizo and carnitas.

Commercial Real Estate Demand Lagging Supply

The number of commercial real estate properties for sale on the South Coast is the largest in recent memory, according to Hayes Commercial Real Estate. About 74 properities are currently for sale.

"With demand from investors still recovering, there does not appear to be sufficient buyers to address currently supply," according to Hayes' Q3 report.

So far this year Santa Barbara has produced 44 sales valued at $209 million — the largest of which was the sale of the 200-room Hyatt Centric hotel at 1111 E. Cabrillo Blvd., which sold for $87.5 million in the third quarter.

State Street retail continues to struggle, according to Hayes.

In the past six months, the departure of Aaron Bros, Chipotle, Lole, Peet’s Coffee, Staples, Tonic and others has resulted in the loss of 17 storefronts. In all, there are 37 vacancies along the main retail corridor of State Street from Gutierrez to Sola Streets, which represents a 14.9 percent storefront vacancy rate, according to Hayes.

"This is higher vacancy than at any point during or in the wake of the Great Recession," the report states.

Several spaces on the market are currently occupied by short-term “pop-up” stores. When pop-ups and other storefronts that still have an operating tenant are subtracted, the “perceived” storefront vacancy rate drops to 11.6 percent.

Noozhawk's report about Amazon coming to State Street inside the old Saks Fifth Avenue building also presents an intriguing scenario for the downtown.

"The rumor that the tenant is Amazon provides an interesting twist, as the internet commerce behemoth blamed for contributing to State Street’s vacancy blight could also become part of the solution," the report states.

The Mosaic Pop-Up Plans Grand Opening

Santa Barbara's newest and coolest set of pop-up shops is planning a grand opening on Nov. 1 between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

The Mosaic, which includes four businesses — Hook & Press Donuts, Draughtsmen Aleworks, Buena Onda Empanadas and Juice Ranch — opened a couple of weeks ago to great fanfare, but the official grand opening is still to come.

Vicenta's Mexican Restaurant About to Debut

Vicenta's Mexican Cuisine held a private debut event recently, and plans to publicly open its doors this Monday.

The restaurant at 6920 Market Place Drive in Goleta's Camino Real Marketplace is the site of the former Pascucci, Holdrens and other failed restaurants.

It is owned by the same company that owns the Los Agaves restaurants.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.